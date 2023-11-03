The Big Picture Get ready to be transported to the 1880s and witness the real-life story of Lawmen: Bass Reeves, the first Black U.S. Deputy Marshal West of the Mississippi.

The series is period-accurate and offers a sneak peek into the times through a ferocious lens, with new character posters introducing key players in the story.

Bass Reeves, born into slavery, became a fearless lawman who apprehended over 3000 felons, including his own son, and used his power for the good of his community and country.

It's Lawmen: Bass Reeves season in a matter of days, and fans will be transported to the 1880s to witness the real-life story of the legendary lawman who earned the title of the first Black U.S. Deputy Marshal West of the Mississippi. Created by Chad Feehan and executive-produced by Taylor Sheridan and David Oyelowo, who also stars as the titular character, the series looks extremely period-accurate and will provide another sneak peek into the times through Sheridan’s ferocious lens.

To familiarize the audience with new characters, a slew of new character posters have been released. The posters look right out of the 1800s, just a colored version of it and introduce Reeves (Oyelowo), his daughter and wife, played by Demi Singleton and Lauren E Banks, respectively. Other posters see various stakeholders in the story such as Forrest Goodluck as Billy Crow, Dennis Quaid as Sherrill Lynn, and more.

What to Expect from ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves?’

The series hails from Sheridan’s Western universe but isn’t set in the Yellowstone universe. It also marks the first of many anthologies to come which will explore the lives of other historical figures in future seasons. Set in 1883, Bass Reeves will take a look at the life and work of the fearless man, who was born into slavery but made his way to the high ranks to become the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi.

During his time, the famous lawman apprehended over 3000 felons including arresting his son for murder which will provide an exciting thorough line for viewers. Speaking of the legendary man and the series Oyelowo previously revealed that he hopes that the audience receives Reeves’ story as one of empowerment. "This man is empowered, and he takes that power, and he uses it for the good of his community and his country. And that's really what I hope people are left with at the end of the show."

The series cast Quaid as Deputy U.S. Marshal Sherrill Lynn, Goodluck as a young Cherokee man Billy Crow, Barry Pepper as leader of the 1st Cherokee Mounted Rifles Esau Pierce, and Grantham Coleman as Edwin Jones. Further rounding off the cast are Garrett Hedlund, Donald Sutherland, Dale Dickey, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley, and Shea Whigham.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves premiers on November 5 on Paramount+. Meanwhile, you can learn more about it here.