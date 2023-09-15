The Big Picture Lawmen: Bass Reeves is a highly anticipated Western drama that tells the story of the first Black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi River.

The series features stunning period-accurate character posters shot using a 19th-century wet plate collodion method.

David Oyelowo hopes that viewers will see Bass Reeves' story as one of empowerment and recognize the impact of the events of the time on the central character.

The countdown has begun for Taylor Sheridan’s highly anticipated Western drama Lawmen: Bass Reeves led by David Oyelowo, which chronicles the tale of the first Black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi River. The series aims to bring forth the legendary American hero who made some 3,000 arrests in his time keeping the peace in his territory.

Entertainment Weekly has released gorgeous period-accurate character posters for various characters in the series. The tin-type images feature Oyelowo as Reeves accompanied by Lauren E. Banks as his wife Jennie. Dennis Quaid is seen as U.S. Deputy Marshal Sherrill Lynn, while another image sees Demi Singleton as the daughter of Bass and Jennie, Sally Reeves. The imagery is shot with the 19th-century wet plate collodion method, which was prevalent in the late 1800s and shot on a large format camera,

What to Expect from ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves'

The legendary lawman was born into slavery and when the Civil War broke, he was forced into the Confederate Army. Reeves eventually escaped the Army and fled to Indian Territory until slavery was abolished in America. "When you contextualize that life with these seminal moments in American history of slavery, Reconstruction, going into Jim Crow, and to have that level of success and notoriety as a lawman is just extraordinary," says Oyelowo of his character.

The actor hopes the audience receives Reeves’ story as one of empowerment. "This man is empowered, and he takes that power and he uses it for the good of his community and his country. And that's really what I hope people are left with at the end of the show," he said. The series is created by Chad Feehan and will see the impact of the events of the time on its central character. It’ll be really fascinating for fans to see another Western from Sheridan which is set out of the Yellowstone world.

Along with aforementioned talents, the series also cast Forrest Goodluck as Billy Crow, Barry Pepper as Esau Pierce, Grantham Coleman as Edwin Jones, Garrett Hedlund as Garrett Montgomery, Donald Sutherland as Judge Isaac Parker with Dale Dickey, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley and Shea Whigham.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves premieres on November 5 on Paramount+. You can check out the new posters below:

