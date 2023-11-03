The Big Picture David Oyelowo is set to star in the upcoming Western series Lawmen: Bass Reeves, executive-produced by Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan.

Director Damian Marcano praises Oyelowo's performance, noting that he brings more depth to the character beyond what's written on the page.

Marcano and Oyelowo had a great working relationship, sharing a common goal to deliver a unique and beautiful story to the audience.

While he was around for quite some time, appearing in titles such as The Last King of Scotland and The Help, it was through his roles in 2014’s Nightingale and Selma that David Oyelowo’s on-screen career was fully launched. After nabbing nominations at the Golden Globe, Emmy, Critics’ Choice Awards, and more, Oyelow’s star was officially on the rise with the big-wigs of Hollywood eyeing him up for their next productions. Boasting a docket that only continues to flourish, with the star appearing in leading roles on both Apple TV+’s Silo and BBC One and Max’s The Girl Before, Oyelowo will soon head to the wild west in Taylor Sheridan’s latest Yellowstone off-shoot, Lawmen: Bass Reeves. During an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, director Damian Marcano opened up about the inspirational and exciting opportunities that working with a talent like Oyelowo offered the series.

“He gives you a little bit more than what you got on the page, and I don’t mean in the fact of lines. He’ll perform all the lines as beautifully as written,” Marcano says of a typical day on set with the show’s leading star. Uncovering the beauty behind Oyelowo’s dedication to the craft, Marcano continues, “I guess as a Rasta man, I would probably tell you about reggae music having its own beat and its own cadence and its own reverb; that’s what David does. So David adds a perfect reverb to what the other actor might be doing, which is just a regular drum pattern.”

Completely feeling at ease with the actor behind the titular character, Marcano said that he and Oyelowo just vibed together during their filming days. “On set, it was more so just like these looks that we would have for each other once our shorthand sort of got to that,” the director, who’s worked on projects like Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and American Gigolo, explains. “It doesn’t take very long for you as a talented director and as a talented actor to realize you are in the presence of each other, and at that point, it’s just like high five, ‘Let’s go win this game.’”

Coming from two different backgrounds, with Marcano hailing from Trinidad and Oyelowo being “a Nigerian guy from London,” the director said the pair had common ground in what they wanted to deliver to their audience. “Here we are in America getting to tell a story, and I think we owe it to our audience to really truly give them our lens… Why can’t two Black guys from wherever the hell we are in this world dream up something beautiful that no one’s ever seen before?” Through it all, Marcano says both men respected each other’s visions explaining, “If I said we were done, David might just look at me, and I’ll be like, ‘No, we’re going again for him,’ because there was this unspoken look that there was something else that he had in his spirit that needed to get out.”

What’s Lawmen: Bass Reeves About?

Close

Acting as an off-shoot of Sheridan’s uber-successful Yellowstone universe, Lawmen: Bass Reeves is set to be the first installment of a brand-new franchise that will focus on the legacy of some of the country’s most revered historical officials. The series will follow Bass Reeves (Oyelowo) and will shine a light on the extraordinary life of the first black Deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi - and the man who many believe was the inspiration behind The Lone Ranger.

Along with Oyelowo, the series also stars Dennis Quaid, Barry Pepper, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Lauren E. Banks, Garrett Hedlund, and Grantham Coleman.

The first two episodes of Lawmen: Bass Reeves arrive on Paramount+ in the U.S. on November 5 with new installments airing weekly with a total of eight episodes. Check out our guide to the series here.