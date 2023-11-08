The Big Picture CBS is bringing the highly acclaimed series Lawmen: Bass Reeves to their audience, following its success and positive reception.

The series boasts an exceptional cast led by David Oyelowo, whose portrayal of the legendary lawman has received praise from both fans and critics.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is part of a growing trend in the industry, with studios making unexpected moves to reach a variety of audiences, such as Disney releasing shows on different platforms simultaneously.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves has dropped its first two episodes recently, garnering much critical acclaim and fanfare. The series based on true events stars David Oyelowo as the storied gunslinger who arrested some 3,000 men including his son, and never suffered a single wound. Now CBS is bringing the show's first two episodes for their audience, TV Line has reported.

Per the report the two-episode premier will have an encore airing on the network this Sunday, following the Yellowstone airing, which has gathered good viewership for the platform already. Given the recent industry shake-up and everchanging consumer preference, many shows are working unexpectedly with a variety if audiences like Suits on Netflix. Other studios like Disney recently put Ms Marvel on ABC and plan to simultaneously release Echo on Hulu and Diseny+, so putting Bass Reeves on CBS seems like another example of the growing trend.

'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' Boasts Spectacular Talents

The series has an excellent cast led by Oyelowo who previously shared that he wants people to take away the message of empowerment from the series. His work as the titular lawman is being praised by fans and critics alike. In a recent interview with Collider director Damian Marcano, said of his collaboration with the actor, “It doesn't take very long for you as a talented director and as a talented actor to realize you are in the presence of each other, and at that point, it's just like high five, “Let's go win this game.” Adding, “But he would always remind me, you know, I'm from Trinidad, he's a Nigerian guy from London, and here we are in America getting to tell a story, and I think we owe it to our audience to really truly give them our lens.

Close

Along with Oyelowo in the titular role, the series also cast Demi Singleton and Lauren E Banks, as Reeves’ wife and daughter, respectively, along with Dennis Quaid as Deputy U.S. Marshal Sherrill Lynn, Forrest Goodluck as Billy Crow, Barry Pepper as leader of the 1st Cherokee Mounted Rifles Esau Pierce, and Grantham Coleman as Edwin Jones. Further rounding off the cast are Garrett Hedlund, Donald Sutherland, Dale Dickey, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley, and Shea Whigham.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves premiers on CBS on Sunday at 9/8c and will continue to drop weekly new episodes on Paramount+. You can learn more about the series here.