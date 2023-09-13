The Big Picture Get ready for the thrilling series Lawmen: Bass Reeves, chronicling the tale of the first Black Marshal west of Mississippi, played by David Oyelowo.

The series will explore the historical Western icon's family life and the challenges he faced during a time of racism and discrimination.

The cast includes Dennis Quaid, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, and others. Lawmen: Bass Reeves premieres on November 5 on Paramount+.

Yellowstone fans heads up! Get ready for another thrilling series hailing from creator Taylor Sheridan as the countdown begins for Lawmen: Bass Reeves. The upcoming anthology series will chronicle the tale of the titular first Black Marshal west of Mississippi played by David Oyelowo. Fans have been waiting for another Western tale from their favorite creator and now to tease them further Paramount+ is revealing exciting details in the form of images and teasers.

The new images revealed by the streamer show Lauren E. Banks as Jennie Reeves, wife of Bass while another image sees her with Demi Singleton who plays their daughter Sally. The images give a peak into the bright family life of the historical Western icon but as it progresses, we will certainly see how his work affects his family life in times when racism and discrimination were prevalent.

What to Expect From ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves?’

Set in 1883, the series will take a look at the life and work of Bass Reeves, who was born into slavery but made his way to the high ranks to become the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. During his time the famous lawman apprehended over 3000 felons including arresting his own son for murder. It will be fascinating to see the story unfold from the lens of Sheridan, who has created his own niche and fan base with Yellowstone and its numerous spin-offs. However it is important to note that Bass Reeves isn’t set in the Yellowstone world. The series also marks the first of many anthologies to come which will explore the lives of other historical figures in future seasons.

Image via Paramount+

The series also cast Dennis Quaid as Deputy U.S. Marshal Sherrill Lynn, Forrest Goodluck as a young Cherokee man Billy Crow, Barry Pepper as leader of the 1st Cherokee Mounted Rifles Esau Pierce, and Grantham Coleman as Edwin Jones. Further rounding off the cast are Garrett Hedlund, Donald Sutherland, Dale Dickey, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley, and Shea Whigham.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves premiers on November 5 on Paramount+.