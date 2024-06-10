The Big Picture David Oyelowo faced rejection pitching Lawmen: Bass Reeves, but it became a huge success on Paramount+.

The show highlights representation of Black cowboys in the late 1800s, shedding light on history.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves received positive reviews from audiences, hinting at a possible Season 2 renewal.

Now nearly six months after the premiere of the Season 1 finale, the star of Lawmen: Bass Reeves just revealed a shocking new bit of information about the hit series. During an interview with Variety, Bass Reeves actor David Oyelowo revealed that the Paramount+ series faced major challenges before its premiere in November 2023. When asked about the humps to overcome, Oyelowo mentioned that he pitched the series to every studio and was turned down not once, but twice, before Paramount+ finally picked it up, saying "The story isn't global. People aren't going to want to see it far and wide."

Lawmen: Bass Reeves premiered on Paramount+ to record viewership, landing 7.5 million viewers in its first seven days. Although this number has since been passed by the Idris Elba-led Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off series, Knuckles, Paramount+ can still claim Lawmen: Bass Reeves as a colossal success. Oyelowo also took joy in Lawmen: Bass Reeves being compared to Cowboy Carter, the recent country music album by Grammy-winning superstar Beyoncé, clapping his hands and laughing while adding "I will take the credit. Yes, Beyoncé called me and said, 'Is it OK if I don the cowboy hat?'"

David Oyelowo Talks Proper Representation for Black Cowboys

Jokes aside, Oyelowo is incredibly proud of Lawmen: Bass Reeves' success — rightfully so — especially after jumping through so many hoops just to make the show happen. He spoke in a more serious tone about what the show has accomplished in terms of proper representation of cowboys in the late 1800s:

"The Bass Reeves TV series has gone on to do more than I could have hoped for just in terms of people who now have his name on their lips. The people who now know that one in three cowboys was Black; the people who have more of a sense of what happened during Reconstruction that preceded Jim Crow; the people who got to see this beautiful Black family who love each other, and this man and woman who are constantly trying to get back to each other, which are images we don't tend to see — and for it to be made on a production level and scale that we rarely see."

Lawmen: Bass Reeves was mostly well-received by critics but beloved by general audiences, registering a score of 78% from the former and a 93% from the latter on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. The series has yet to be renewed for a Season 2, but with impressive viewership numbers and largely positive reception, it's impossible to rule out. In a cutthroat era where streaming services will cancel a series mere weeks after its finale, no news on the Lawmen: Bass Reeves Season 2 front may very well be good news. The series is based on the books by Sidney Thompson and boasts a writers room led by Terence Anthony and Chad Feehan, and features episodes directed by Christina Alexandra Voros and Damian Marcano and is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan.

