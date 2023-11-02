The Big Picture Lawmen: Bass Reeves is a standalone series created by Chad Feehan, loosely tied to Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone franchise.

Feehan describes Sheridan as having a gift for storytelling and credits his involvement for improving the script and production of the Western series.

The series follows the life of Bass Reeves, the first Black deputy U.S. marshal, and features a talented cast including David Oyelowo, Donald Sutherland, and Dennis Quaid.

The newest branch of the Taylor Sheridan-verse is about to arrive, though it's not coming directly from the Yellowstone mastermind. Originally developed as a spinoff to the spinoff 1883, Lawmen: Bass Reeves has since become a standalone series created by Ray Donovan writer Chad Feehan who also serves as showrunner. Although the series is loosely tied to Sheridan's crown jewel franchise, he's only attached to the project as an executive producer. Feehan revealed to Collider's Steve Weintraub, however, that Sheridan's involvement was instrumental in making the Western series sing.

Above all else, Feehan was in awe of the experience Sheridan demonstrated when looking over his Bass Reeves script. The creative giant has spent the past few years constructing a television empire. His landmark Yellowstone series made waves with audiences first on AMC and then on CBS while paving the way for two wildly popular spinoffs in 1883 as well as the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led 1923. Beyond the Montana-based Dutton family saga, Sheridan also has starry projects like Tulsa King, Mayor Kingstown, and Special Ops: Lioness to his name alongside the upcoming Land Man with Billy Bob Thornton. Before that, he honed his Western storytelling abilities in films like Hell or High Water and Wind River. Between so many hits, Feehan said Sheridan "has a God-given gift for storytelling" that proved invaluable:

"So, in the scripting phase, he would be able to point to a moment in a script that I or another writer wrote and say, 'You know, if you put this tiny little moment right here, the idea that you're trying to get across will really make the story sing louder. So that was invaluable in scripting. During production, as I've alluded to, you know, he built this machine that makes these shows and so was able to say, 'Hire this AD, she's phenomenal,' and we did, and she was phenomenal. Or…his wranglers, which I mean, these men and women, their talent is unbelievable, and it's incredible. What they can do with horses and how they can train actors to ride horses, it's incredible."

Taylor Sheridan Let Chad Feehan Realize His Vision for 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves'

Close

Sheridan's impact on Bass Reeves didn't end with improving the script. "Then, in post, it's more of that magic dust that he has with, 'Let's mine this part of the story a little bit more to really make the episodes.'" Feehan added. "And so, you know, again, he has his God-given ability to look at a story and improve on it and dissect it and all those things." Although Sheridan knew how to bring out the best in the Western series, Feehan reassured that it was still his show to construct and that the Yellowstone mastermind was respectful of that. "But I will say that I'm also very grateful for him because he empowered me, he gave me a ton of autonomy. To use a football metaphor, he let me pick up a football and run with it. So, for that I’m grateful."

Bass Reeves follows the exploits of the titular first Black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi, one of America's greatest lawmen who escaped slavery and would apprehend over 3,000 criminals by the time his law enforcement days were done. David Oyelowo leads the cast as Reeves with Donald Sutherland, Dennis Quaid, Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Barry Pepper, and Forrest Goodluck among its stars. If the first season goes over well, Feehan has said there are plenty of stories to be told about Reeves, but the hope is to create a Lawmen anthology following other legendary enforcers of the past. One thing's for certain - the series has room to breathe outside the realm of Yellowstone as Sheridan takes a back seat.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves premieres this Sunday, November 5 exclusively on Paramount+. Read our full guide to the series here for more information on the Western series and keep an eye out for our full interview with Feehan.