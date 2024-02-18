The Big Picture Lawrence of Arabia is a grand achievement in technical filmmaking, recognized as one of the greatest epics of all time.

The film explores themes of identity, cultural diffusion, perpetual violence, and chivalry.

Despite controversy and censorship, Lawrence of Arabia remains a classic, banned in Jordan but a massive success in Egypt.

Like Citizen Kane or Ben-Hur before it, Lawrence of Arabia was a grand achievement in technical filmmaking that was instantly recognized as one of the greatest epics of all-time during its initial release in 1962. Spanning decades of history and delivering some of the grandest setpieces in cinematic history, David Lean’s unparalleled masterpiece touches on themes of identity, cultural diffusion, perpetual violence, and chivalry. It’s both a poignant character study and an absorbing adventure story, proving that films can be both highly educational and very entertaining. While Lawrence of Arabia’s impact on the world of cinema cannot be overstated, its depiction of real world political conflicts made it a hot button subject of debate. While still regarded as a classic, Lawrence of Arabia was both censored and banned due to its controversial depiction of history.

Why Was ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ So Controversial?

Set during the earliest days of World War I, Lawrence of Arabia explores the life of T.E. Lawrence (Peter O’Toole), a brash and volatile British Army lieutenant who is dispatched to Africa to observe the military regime of Prince Faisal (Sir Alec Guinness) of the Turks. Although Lawrence is impressed by the Turks’ prospects as a military faction, he is advised by Colonel Harry Brighton (Anthony Quayle) to not approach any members of the royal family. However, Lawrence ignores this advice and consults with Sherif Ali Ibn el Kharish (Omar Sharif), detailing an ambitious plan to unite the various tribes to stand against the Ottoman Empire. The film details the bravery of Lawrence and his companions as they stand against the forces of facism; it’s the ultimate underdog story of a resistance army confronting a much more intimidating opponent.

Lean went out of his way to ensure that the World War I action sequences were depicted with authenticity, and actually shot the film on location in Jordan. While the film depicts Faisal, Sherif Ali, and the other Turkish characters as heroes, Lawrence of Arabia was banned by the nation in which it takes place. Jordan’s government released a statement implying that the film was “anti-Turkish” due to what was perceived as a disrespectful portal of Arab culture. The nation feared that the film’s depiction of recent events, which have been debated for their historical authenticity, could lead to inaccurate assumptions about the actual lives of Lawrence, Faisal, and Ali.

Despite the controversy surrounding the film’s relationship with its subjects, Sharif ensured that Lawrence of Arabia could be given a wide theatrical release in his home country of Egypt. While the Egyptian government was under pressure to ban the film as so many of its neighboring Arab nations had, Sharif personally screened the film for the Egyptian President, Gamal Abdel Nasser. Nasser reportedly loved the film, and appreciated its theme of Arab nationalism. Thanks to Nasser’s official endorsement, Lawrence of Arabia became a massive success in the country, contributing to its impressive global box office sum. When adjusted for inflation, Lawrence of Arabia still ranks as one of the highest grossing films ever made.

Why There Are Multiple Versions of ‘Lawrence of Arabia'

While Lean is no stranger to making long movies, Lawrence of Arabia’s epic length made its initial distribution a challenge for Columbia Pictures. The original theatrical cut of Lawrence of Arabia ran 222 minutes including its intermission, overture, and credits. While lengthy movie epics were more common during this point in the Golden Age of Hollywood, the original cut of Lawrence of Arabia had actually managed to top the epic length of Gone With The Wind, which had then been the highest-grossing film of all-time. Unfortunately, the epic length meant that the film was only allowed the chance to play at selective showtimes throughout the day. In order to accommodate more screenings and become a blockbuster hit, 20 minutes of Lawrence of Arabia were cut in order to shorten the runtime.

When the film was re-released in 1971 after it had already become a popular culture phenomenon, an additional 15 minutes were removed. While Lean had approved the initial series of edits, as he understood the necessity of fitting in more screenings on a daily basis, he grew irritated that the studio was wrangling away creative control over what he perceived to be his masterpiece. His agitation grew when the film was subsequently released on television and video format with several images revered. The improper distribution of classic films into other formats without the original filmmaker's consent became an increased issue, with directors like Syndeny Pollack even taking legal action.

What Was Added to the ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ Director’s Cut?

However, Lean released a director’s cut in 1989 that restored some of the lost footage. Many of the most popular director’s cuts released within the home video era simply pad the runtime with additional scenes that were removed for either length or content reasons. However, Lean’s restored version of Lawrence of Arabia can be seen as the “definitive” version of the film, as he had never intended to segment its release. Key sequences, including dialogue between Brighton and General Edmund Allenby (Jack Hawkins), were restored. The new cut also included an alternate opening to the second act where Allenby urges Lawrence not to leave his post during their meeting in Jerusalem. A few moments of graphic violence, including a shocking scene of Lawrence’s torture at the hands of his captors, were also restored.

Although it was a massive commercial and critical success that won the Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director, Lawrence of Arabia is not without its controversies. The film whitewashes several Arab characters, with Sharif being one of the few Egyptian actors actually cast in the film. Additionally, Lawrence has been perceived by some to be a “white savior” archetype, as his perspective is fleshed out in more depth compared to the Arab characters. While Lawrence of Arabia remains an unparalleled achievement that will certainly inspire generations of filmmakers interested in the epic genre, it’s important to understand its problematic elements and the context surrounding them.

