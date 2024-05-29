The Big Picture Catch the epic historical classic Lawrence of Arabia on the big screen for a limited time this summer. Don't miss out on this cinematic experience!

Directed by David Lean and starring Peter O'Toole, this 1962 masterpiece is a must-see for film enthusiasts. Experience the grandeur on August 11 and 12.

Lawrence of Arabia has left a lasting impact on cinema, inspiring filmmakers and serving as a benchmark for epic storytelling. Witness the magic in theaters.

Nothing beats experiencing a sweeping historical epic on the big screen, and one of cinema’s greatest will soon be making a triumphant return to theaters later this summer from Fathom Events. According to a recent post from the official Fathom Events X account, the 1962 classic Lawrence of Arabia is heading back to theaters for a limited time. The upcoming screening will only be available for fans to experience on August 11 and August 12, respectively.

Based on the life of T. E. Lawrence and directed by David Lean, Lawrence of Arabia centers on the historical titular figure during the First World War, where he is sent to Arabia to serve as a liaison between the Arabs and the British during their fight against the Ottoman Empire. The film stars Peter O'Toole as the titular character, alongside Alec Guinness, Anthony Quinn, Omar Sharif, Jack Hawkins, José Ferrer, Anthony Quayle, and Claude Rains, among many others.

Often regarded by many as one of the greatest films ever made, Lawrence of Arabia remains a critically acclaimed classic of the 1960s, with praise often attributed to its epic sense of scale, cast performances, and breathtaking visuals. Following its initial release, the film would go on to be nominated for 10 Academy Awards, ultimately winning seven, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Film Editing. Since then, the film has retained its acclaimed status, being selected for preservation in the Library of Congress’s National Film Registry in 1991 alongside other cinematic classics.

Over 60 Years Later, 'Lawrence of Arabia Remains' a Breathtaking Classic

Image via Columbia Pictures

The movie’s lasting impact can still be felt today, serving as an inspiration for many filmmakers, like Ridley Scott, Denis Villeneuve, and Steven Spielberg. Additionally, the film’s narrative influence can also be felt in many films, including hits such as Avatar, which follows similar story beats. While the movie has been available for audiences to see on home media formats for decades, nothing can truly rival the epic scale of its sweeping story on the big screen. Now with Lawrence of Arabia set to return to theaters later this year, fans can finally experience it the way it was meant to be seen: on the biggest screen they can find.

Fathom Events’ Lawrence of Arabia screening will be available for fans to witness on August 11 and 12. Tickets for the event are available to pre-order here.