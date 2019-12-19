Watch ‘Joker’ Cinematographer Lawrence Sher’s ‘FYC’ Q&A at ArcLight

0

ArcLight Hollywood recently hosted the Collider FYC screening of Joker, which saw Todd Phillips‘ longtime cinematographer Lawrence Sher sit down with Jeff Sneider in front of a packed theater.

Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, who lives with his mother (Frances Conroy) in a small New York apartment where, each night, they watch a late night talk show hosted by Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro). When Murray humiliates Arthur one night on live TV, the former clown-turned-comic begins plotting his revenge — not just against Murray, but anyone who has ever done him wrong.

The thing about Joker is that it’s a crime drama masquerading as a comic book movie Its antihero just so happens to be the infamous Batman villain. Sher relays how the project came to be, and talks about the difficulties of shooting Joker, particularly when it came to the violent subway scenes.

Sher also relays a fun anecdote about his relationship to Gotham, er, New York City, having grown up in nearby New Jersey. He and his friends ventured into Manhattan one day to procure fake IDs and were promptly ripped off — not that they could go to the cops about it.

Sher also discusses his working relationship with Phillips, with whom he made The Hangover trilogy, Due Date and War Dogs, and is quite candid when Jeff brings up talk of a Joker sequel. The award-winning cinematographer then talks about working with Dwayne Johnson again on DC’s Black Adam after joining Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise late in the game.

Sher won the Camerimage award this year, and his work absolutely stands shoulder-to-shoulder with that of the best cinematography of the year, so don’t be surprised if he lands an Oscar nomination next month. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Watch the full Q&A above, and stay tuned for upcoming FYC interviews, though future screenings remain under wraps for now. To watch the latest episode of For Your Consideration, which covers the Best Cinematography race, click here.