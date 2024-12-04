Jacob Keohane (Halloween Kills) and Jackson Rathbone (The Twilight Saga) are breathing down Dermot Mulroney’s (Scream VI) neck in an exclusive to Collider trailer for the upcoming film, Laws of Man. But, by the time the teaser comes to a close, the pair discovers that they have several more enemies to uncover than Mulroney’s alone. Along with the exclusive first look at the crime thriller’s trailer, we’ve got eyes on the official poster that features Keohane’s Frank and Rathbone’s Tommy decked out in suits, sitting on the back of a classic car, armed, and ready to get their suspect — or in this case — suspects.

Overflowing with familiar faces, the trailer for Laws of Man follows the two hardened U.S. marshals, Frank and Tommy, who have long been following the trail of Benjamin Bonney (Mulroney), a man wanted for murder. It’s the early days of the Cold War and the two officers have bigger things on their minds, but first, they’ll need to bring the cold-hearted killer to justice. However, as they pursue Benjamin — who obviously won’t go down as easily as they’d like — they begin to discover that he might not be the only bad apple in the town. Knowing that the only person they can trust is one another, the openness of the Nevada desert starts to feel claustrophobic to the duo as secrets pop out of the woodwork one after the other.

Meet the Names Behind ‘Laws of Man’

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In addition to its two leading men, Laws of Man will also feature a stacked ensemble that includes Harvey Keitel (Reservoir Dogs), Keith Carradine (The Duelists), Kelly Lynn Reiter (Amityville Uprising), Graham Greene (Dances with Wolves), Richard Brake (The Last Stop in Yuma County), James Urbaniak (Oppenheimer) and Forrie J. Smith (Yellowstone).

The feature is the latest to come from filmmaker and scribe Philip Blattenberger, who is once again leaning into his love for adrenaline-pumping action with Laws of Man. In the past, Blattenberger has stood at the helm of 2023’s post-WWII Nazi hunting flick, Condor’s Nest, as well as 2018’s Vietnam War-centered feature, Point Man. His latest title will serve as a reunion for the director and his two leading men, with Keohane previously working alongside Blattenberger in both Point Man and Condor’s Nest, with Rathbone also starring in the latter.

Right now, you can check out our exclusive trailer for Laws of Man above and take a peek at the official poster below. Check your local listings to see if the action film is set for an arrival at a theater near you on January 10, or watch it at home courtesy of VOD.