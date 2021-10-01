Spooky month is upon us, and Bloober Team is already celebrating the occasion by announcing a new Layers of Fear title with a very unsettling trailer to boot. There's little we know about the title yet, but it will release in 2022 and it runs on Unreal Engine 5.

The teaser calls to mind the first game in the franchise as you are once again in the shoes of a disturbed painter. It shows him struggling to work on his latest piece as he hears the disembodied voice of his wife and tries to recall something that happened between them. It's all very ambiguous and spooky with the man tormented by what he can't remember. In the original, the painter you played was desperately trying to finish his masterwork at the cost of everything else around him, but this painter has more trouble starting the work, only to finally mark the canvas and be mocked with a call of "finish what you started."

Layers of Fear helped put Bloober Team on the map, a sentiment echoed by CEO Pietro Babiedo. Following the first game, they created a sequel simply titled Layers of Fear 2 that focused instead on a movie star before moving on to their latest horror game, The Medium. Most recently, they've been called on to help with a few AAA projects including an unknown project under Private Division and a "strategic cooperation agreement" with Konami in what fans speculate could be a revival of Silent Hill.

Babiedo expressed his excitement for a return to the terrifying canvas to IGN, saying:

"Layers of Fear was a breakthrough project for us. It paved the path for Bloober Team and began our rapid growth, allowing us to explore more stories we’ve wanted to tell. I’m really glad we’re coming back to this world, wiser and more experienced. For me, it’s important that we make this announcement during the Tokyo Games Show, as for many of us Japan is the cradle of psychological horror games. As a studio, we also have two other projects in the works, one in production and one in pre-production."

We'll have to wait to hear more about what scares await in the return to the Layers of Fear universe sometime in 2022. In the meantime, check out the teaser below for an unsettling peek at what Bloober Team has in store:

