He also talks about what he’s looking forward to in future video games.

With director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy now playing in theaters, I recently spoke to Lazarbeam about playing himself in the action comedy. If you’re not familiar with Lazarbeam, he’s a hugely successful YouTuber with almost twenty million subscribers. During the interview, he talked about what people would be surprised to learn about being a professional streamer, if he thought getting offered a role in the movie was part of an episode of Punk'd, why he’s excited for the future of VR, and being a Tom Brady superfan.

As most of you know, Free Guy stars Reynolds as a bank teller named Guy who exists inside an open-world video game as an NPC (non-player character). In the gaming world, especially shooting games, NPCs are often cannon fodder and target practice. When a mysterious character named Molotovgirl (Jodie Comer) catches his eye, his simple existence is upended as he starts to pursue the woman of his dreams. Eventually, he’ll be forced to become the hero of his own story in order to save his world and the people in it. Free Guy also stars Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Channing Tatum, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. For more on Free Guy, you can read Matt Goldberg’s glowing review.

Check out what he had to say in the player above.

Lazarbeam

On being a Tom Brady superfan.

When he was asked to be in the movie did he think it was for an episode of Punk’d?

What would people be surprised to learn about being a professional gamer?

What is he looking forward to seeing in future video games?

What’s a game he thinks more people should know about?

Does he play games for fun anymore?

