The Big Picture Lazareth is a post-apocalyptic thriller where a family deals with a deadly virus outbreak.

The exclusive clip shows the family debating the risk of keeping an outsider on their property.

The film is in select theaters and will be available on demand on May 10, 2024.

Before 2020, movies like 28 Days Later and Contagion were just a fun subgrouping of horror—something different from the supernatural and slasher movies that saturated the genre for such a long time. But these days, things are different, and there’s a sense of devastating reality tied in with any movie about a contagious outbreak. Playing on that very timely fear, Alec Tibaldi (The Daphne Project) will soon release his latest thriller, Lazareth, a movie that pits a family against one another as the younger generation searches for the truth about what’s going on beyond their quarantined safehouse. Featuring performances from Ashley Judd (Kiss the Girls), Katie Douglas (Ginny & Georgia), and Sarah Pidgeon (Tiny Beautiful Things), an exclusive to Collider clip reveals the cracks beginning to show in the strained relationship between relatives.

Lee (Judd) is an extremely concerned aunt in our exclusive clip for Lazareth, as her nieces have broken the rules and allowed an outsider onto the titular forested property. While one sister tries to pin it on the other, Lee holds them accountable, knowing that she’s the only person in the world keeping an eye out on the girls after their parents passed away. Hatching a plan on the fly, the family’s leader tells her nieces they’ll need to return the young man to the woods and to hope they didn’t put the others in jeopardy with the contagion. Pushing their case to keep him with them, the girls suggest that they use the mysterious wounded wanderer as an informant to tell them what’s going on outside, convincing their aunt that he’s more of a threat once he’s released than he is under their watch.

What Is ‘Lazareth’ All About?

The plot of Lazareth whisks audiences away to a post-apocalyptic world where a deadly virus has wiped out a solid chunk of mankind. While we don’t know exactly how they died and if it was related to the outbreak or not, the synopsis tells us that Lee takes her nieces, Imogen (Douglas) and Maeve (Pedgeon), to live with her in her cabin in the woods. For more than a decade, the trio has lived in solitude, with Lee sometimes traveling to nearby towns for supplies but never allowing her nieces to venture out on their own. But, when the girls stumble upon a wounded young man (Asher Angel) in the forest, they take him in and argue that it’s their duty to nurse him back to health. But, the stranger holds a dark secret that will ultimately put the family in harm’s way.

Check out Collider’s exclusive Lazareth sneak peek above. It will arrive in select theaters and will be available on demand on May 10, 2024.