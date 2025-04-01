Shinichirō Watanabe is widely known for modern anime classics like Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo, which include unique and engaging characters, excellent world-building, clever action sequences, and an extremely stylish approach to music and visuals. He's back with the original anime Lazarus, about a mad scientist holding the world hostage with a drug-induced apocalypse as well as the team sent to find him before it's too late for humanity.

If the series' combat feels particularly top-shelf, it's because John Wick creator/director Chad Stahelski was brought in to design the action sequences. Lazarus has a charming, jazzy energy (indeed, all of Watanabe's shows are intended to be set in the same universe, so that's hardly surprising), and there's a true fluidity to the combat that reflects Stahelski's influence. While Lazarus starts somewhat slowly and takes a while to explore the different characters' unique attributes and personalities, overall, it's a brilliant anime with high-octane action and a worthy outing in the wake of Watanabe's other TV successes.

What Is 'Lazarus' About?

Lazarus, set in 2052, sees the world changed when the Nobel Prize-winning Doctor Skinner (voiced by David Matranga in the English cast) creates "Hapna," a miracle painkiller whose lack of side effects makes it a world-changing drug. One day, Dr. Skinner disappears from the face of the Earth after releasing a message across the world's social media channels: he engineered the drug to stay in the body and mutate three years after use, killing anyone who took it. He has the only cure, he says, and if someone finds him in 30 days, then humanity will survive. Lazarus chronicles the small team on the hunt for the mad doctor, which includes acrobatic lead Axel (Jack Stansbury), Christin (Luci Christian), Leland (Bryson Baugus), Doug (Jovan Jackson), and Elaina (Annie Wild).

'Lazarus' Follows the Search for a Madman Before Humanity Ends

The Lazarus world may be decades away from our own timeline, but its proximity in feel to our own adds a grounded layer to it that serves the narrative well. One of its biggest strengths is a clear commitment to worldbuilding. Each episode begins with an introductory interlude before the opening credits roll, providing slices of insight that develop the story world and reasons for the universal use of Hapna. The globe-trotting nature of the team's investigation allows for the easy smuggling of exposition around the crisis. The persistent presence of energetic jazz gives a frantic feel, and the characters themselves are colorful and distinct (though it would be useful to give them greater interior life earlier, so there's a stronger feeling of their uniqueness and depth). It's an engaging world that viewers enter into, but it also happens to be right at the moment of universal crisis, creating a high-stakes situation early on.

The screeners under review only featured the cast of the English-language dub, but they gave strong performances. Jack Stansbury is a charismatic rogue as Axel, good-natured despite his 888-year prison sentence (it was initially three years, but doubled every time he attempted escape). Jackson's Doug exudes tough, talented field smarts, while Christian's Christin has a sultry vocal tone that regularly gives off measured, badass spy when needed (which is often). Lazarus' biggest high point, however, is its action, which should come as no surprise to fans of the John Wick franchise. Watanabe's shows often boast strong action sequences and clever set pieces, and Stahelski's involvement pushes the envelope further. Acrobatic kicks, elegant melee combat, and clever gunplay permeate the world for a memorable anime entry.

The show's biggest weakness, perhaps, is that it takes a few episodes to get into the thick of the journey, both concerning its cast and its central mystery. Even five episodes in, it's hard to say one really knows the characters in any degree of depth. That always takes time, but the story could benefit from a higher degree of attention to that dramatic need. Similarly, the plot doesn't immediately click into the search for Dr. Skinner, though once that begins in earnest, Lazarus finds inspired ways to propel the narrative forward. It's still an engaging tale that makes sure the viewer feels humanity's ever-ticking doomsday clock, following a strong team of protagonists that play off each other well.

'Lazarus' Is Another Winner From Shinichirō Watanabe