With less than two weeks remaining until the premiere of Lazarus, Adult Swim decided to tease anime fans with a sneak peek of the series. The show chronicles the everyday lives of five agents who form a special task force who need to find a scientist that basically doomed the entire humanity with a secret project. Each of them needs to be the best at something, and protagonist Axel's (voiced by Mamoru Miyano) ability seems to be... breaking out of prisons. The anime is slated to debut on Adult Swim on April 6.

In the sneak peek, we can see that Axel makes it seem like escaping prison is no hard task at all. He moves swiftly between guards, has a clear picture of where he should go to escape and avoid them and seems like he will be out of there by the time the scene is over. The action choreography is a standout, and that is not by chance: the anime features the participation of none other than director and stunt performer Chad Stahelski. The John Wick director worked with the Lazarus team to work on the action choreography, which means we can expect more action sequences that look as fluid and as inventive as the one we see in the sneak peek.

The story of Lazarus takes place in the near future of 2052. In the anime series, a level of utopia has been achieved because a doctor was able to develop "Hapuna," a drug that cures pretty much every disease. The problem is that, three years after the whole world injects the drug, the neuroscientist decided to reveal that everyone who used Hapuna dies three years after taking it. So the special task force needs to find the mad scientist before the entire planet goes extinct.

'Cowboy Bebop's Influence On 'Lazarus' Is Clear

Lazarus hails from Shin'ichirô Watanabe, who was the director of hit anime series Cowboy Bebop. A lot of elements are easy to spot in the new show: the jazzy music, the vibrant colors that we saw on the trailer and the story that follows a group of misfit characters are just some of them. The similarity doesn't happen by chance: Watanabe has stated that he likes to think that all his series take place in the same universe — he also helmed Samurai Champloo and Space Dandy.

The animation studio tasked with bringing Lazarus to life is MAPPA, the same one that brought to life titles like Dorohedoro, Kakegurui and Chainsaw Man. The studio also did Season 4 of Attack on Titan and is currently working on the new season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Lazarus debuts on Adult Swim on April 6. You will also be able to stream episodes on Max the day after they premiere. You can check out the sneak peek above.

Source: Adult Swim official channel