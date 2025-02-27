This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Ever since it was announced, new anime series Lazarus was immediately bumped to the status of one of the year's must-watch titles. The action and sci-fi story centers around a special task force of five agents who have the difficult mission of locating a mad scientist in order to undo a deadly project that he set in motion. The series hails from the creative mind of Cowboy Bebop director Shin'ichirô Watanabe and is slated to premiere on Adult Swim in the U.S. on April 5. The date was unveiled along with an English dub trailer for the upcoming series.

The trailer for Lazarus introduces us to the futuristic world of 2052, which, in the series is an almost utopian society. Nobel Prize winning neuroscientist Dr. Skinner was able to develop "Hapuna," a miracle drug that is effective against every disease. This essentially means that sickness and pain are no longer a reality in Lazarus – that is, until a bizarre twist comes along.

Just a few years after Hapuna is introduced to the world, it is revealed that Dr. Skinner is actually an agent of chaos that programmed a setback to the drug: everyone who took it has only a three-year window of life left, meaning that basically the entire humanity will go extinct if nobody finds a cure. That's when the Lazarus team is put together: they will have to locate Dr. Skinner and force him to present salvation for the people he cursed to death before it's too late.

'Lazarus' Is 'Cowboy Bebop' Meets 'John Wick'

The Cowboy Bebop vibe can be felt all over the trailer for Lazarus, with witty characters making the best out of a dire situation and the main group having great chemistry. For the fighting sequences of the anime series, Watanabe recruited none else than Chad Stahelski, the stuntman-turned-director who helmed all installments of the John Wick franchise and is also attached to collaborate with the video game adaptation of Sifu for Netflix. The animation studio responsible for bringing Lazarus to life is MAPPA, which previously handled titles like Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man and Attack on Titan.

Lazarus is not based on a manga series, having been developed from scratch by Watanabe.