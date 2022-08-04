Lazy Susan, a sketch show created by and starring British actresses Freya Parker and Celeste Dring is nothing short of brilliant. Despite only having one season out on BBC Three, Dring and Parker, who rose to immense popularity from their run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, have packed loads of clever social commentary throughout the short episodes in the series. Indeed, the genius of Lazy Susan is that many of their sketches wear a mask. On the outside, they often seem purely absurd, but underneath the bright colors and fun dialogue is a layer of something far deeper. Through their use of surreal humor, exaggerated characters which simultaneously feel like they’re part of this world and from another planet, and exuberant musical numbers, the duo reveals hidden truths about the bizarre intricacies of modern culture.

Celeste and Freya set the absurdist tone of the series perfectly with their opening sketch, in a deceptively simple way. At a breezy picnic gathering, a group of pretentious adults stand around discussing mortgage calculations. They try to one-up each other as they grasp at straws to make their discussion about loans sound interesting, but the sketch is diverted when the camera slowly pans to two snails nearby in the grass, with Dring and Parker’s faces attached. There is no way to predict what will happen next. The snails begin to sing an upbeat 80s tune, and before you can piece together what’s going on, the sketch ends. It’s this sharp contrast between the obnoxiously mature conversation and the snails singing for a few short seconds that make the adults' lives seem meaningless. How much do our day-to-day issues really matter if there's also the possibility of snails in the grass singing to each other? Without getting too over-analytical, Dring and Parker use this form of reality-bending absurdism to convey an almost nihilistic take on the ridiculousness of “elite”, modern upper-class conversations.

Later on, however, Dring and Parker more explicitly comment on a key social issue through their Sketch Hotline piece. The premise of the sketch is simple: Dring and Parker, as themselves, present a faster, easier way for angry viewers to air their grievances about Lazy Susan, or more likely in the case for many women in comedy, their grievances about the comedians themselves. Dring and Parker’s kitschy outfits, large hair, and bright, artificial smiles as they talk into a chunky telephone feels straight out of a 1980s infomercial. However, the issue of online hate geared towards women is a uniquely modern problem. Dring and Parker are dressed as though they’re decades behind, because in fact, the level of misogyny female comedians deal with feels like it should be left in the past century. “If you don’t like our material, or us, or both,” Parker and Dring tell the audience, “Don’t tweet us, don’t email us…call our hotline and tell us personally!” While the creators are all smiles and laughter as they carefully write down which spelling of “whore” the men on the phone want them to use for their complaint, they nudge at a darker subject. This contrast and exaggerated set and costume design makes for a deeply absurdist sketch, and one of the most critical in the series.

Dring and Parker often bring back the same characters from sketches throughout the series, which, when strung together, create a cohesive story. One of the best, most absurdist sketch characters here is the two insufferable radio show hosts Ricky, played by Dring, and Nikki, played by Parker. “It’s 6:30 AM,” Nikki shouts into the microphone as Ricky slams a sound-effect button that lets out a blood-curdling scream. In the first sketch that they’re featured in, it seems like Dring and Parker are simply poking fun at how infantile the humor in radio shows can be (Ricky laughs uncontrollably at a joke about the classic British pudding, spotted dick). However, as the Ricky and Nikki sketches in the series progress, the story of Ricky and Nikki unfolds into a much darker one. When their clearly exhausted producer Marcus (Sunil Patel) starts to get annoyed by them, he literally “unplugs” Nikki, and pours hot tea onto Ricky’s back, destroying his batteries. With no hint or lead-up, it’s abruptly revealed that the two show hosts were indeed robots. Once again, Dring and Parker do what they do best: as each situation escalates into absurdity, layers of truth about the weird phenomena of modern culture are peeled back. In this case, it’s the sheer insanity of topics often discussed on today’s radio shows.

In another sketch, Dring and Parker introduce Megan and Michaela, two women on their way to a baby shower, whose peaceful walk is suddenly derailed when they receive a message from their friend Hannah in the group chat asking them to pay for a gift that the group had arranged. Immediately, Megan and Michaela take deep offense to the message and start complaining about how Hannah never pays them back. However, just like with the radio show sketch, Dring and Parker escalate this to a new, unprecedented level. Frustrated by Hannah’s message, Michaela resorts to stealing a child’s bike to use as a gift instead. The expression on Parker’s face as she steals the bike, and her comment that she’d “literally rather be dead” than turn up empty-handed to a baby shower, conveys that in Michaela’s world, there is no other option in this situation besides theft. Indeed, it’s through this insane exaggeration in the dialogue, and the escalation of the scenario that Parker and Dring comment on the absurdity of this aspect of modern culture. It’s not only how we interact with other people behind a screen that’s often ridiculous, but how we respond to these interactions, too. Is Hannah’s message really polite and gentle? Or is it passive-aggressive and unnecessary to expose them in front of everyone? Either way, Michaela’s response of resorting to theft speaks to the irrationality on both ends.

Later in the series, Dring and Parker introduce another brilliant multi-part sketch, simply titled “A French Woman in a Film,” and then later layered with a smaller title, “Written by a Man.” Sandrine, a French woman played by Dring, delights her friend Thomas, played by Parker, with her spontaneity. Sandrine’s character quickly starts to feel like an exaggerated manic pixie dream girl cliché that's been seen far too many times in the media. This trope often centers around a very one-dimensional, bubbly, and juvenile character who exists solely to complete the arc of the male protagonist. The sketch pokes fun at this, as Sandrine decides she’s going to help Thomas become more adventurous in his life. The “adventure” is just her changing up his Friday night takeout routine. Sandrine grabs the menu from the restaurant and rips it up. At one point she holds it upside down, and nearly falls over because it’s “too heavy”. At one point, she tells Thomas, “Don’t you ever just want to scream?” Sandrine’s “insights” are empty and banal, but, like so many female characters written by men, they’re masked as wise simply because she’s beautiful and uninhibited. By creating absurdism within Sandrine's character and her interactions with Thomas, Dring and Parker cleverly comment on the epidemic of one-dimensional female characters written by men.

It’s rare that a sketch can pack so many subliminal messages within a few short minutes, all while being maddeningly original and funny. Hopefully there’s another season from Parker and Dring on the horizon, but until then, the first one has left audiences with plenty to unpack.