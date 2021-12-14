The special will be directed by Eric Wareheim, who also stars as the band's leader, James Murphy.

Amazon Music has announced The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special, an innovative virtual experience dedicated to the career of the critically acclaimed titular band. The event, streaming on December 22, will feature a ‘90s-inspired sitcom prelude, jampacked with stars portraying the various band members.

The sitcom, titled All My Friends after the 2007 LCD anthem, will be directed by comedian Eric Wareheim, who also appears in the special as the band’s frontman James Murphy. All My Friends takes place in a home shared by all members of LCD Soundsystem. The trailer offers little details regarding the plot, but captures the tone of the wacky, heartfelt ‘90s sitcoms it aspires to emulate. After the show, the actual LCD Soundsystem will perform a career-spanning set, including a special rendition of the band’s 2015 holiday single, "Christmas Will Break Your Heart", performed live for the first time ever.

Starring alongside Wareheim in the musical special is Christmas-movie icon Macaulay Culkin as the band’s drummer Pat Mahoney. Portraying the rest of the band is Christine Ko as vocalist/pianist Nancy Whang, Tony Cavalero as Nick Millhiser (synthesizer), Cory Loykasek as Al Doyle (guitarist and synthesizer), Aparna Nancherla as Abby Echiverri (synthesizer), Jon Daly as Tyler Pope (bassist), Rex Lee as manager Brian Graf, and Luenell as the band’s fictional tour manager Andrea. Korey Richey (synthesizer) will be portrayed by a puppet.

Wareheim stated in the announcement,

“I’ve already conquered film, James has conquered music, but we have yet to conquer the sitcom — the highest form of art. We’ve been working on this project for 15 years, and for this show, we’re unveiling a uniquely emotional perspective of the sitcom universe for the holidays — provided by one of the greatest bands of all time and my dear friends, LCD Soundsystem. I can’t believe Amazon Music is letting us do this.”

“I am similarly stunned that someone let us do this,” Murphy added. “At least we finally get to use our Korey puppet.” LCD Soundsystem recently returned for a where their 20-show residency at Brooklyn Steel, which quickly sold out. Their last performance at the venue is set for December 21. The band will headline the This Ain’t No Picnic festival in Pasadena, California on August 27th and 28th, 2022.

The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special is set to premiere on December 22. The event will be available to watch on Amazon Music’s Twitch Channel and on Prime Video beginning at 6 pm PST/9 pm EST. You can watch the trailers for the event and the sitcom prelude All My Friends below.

