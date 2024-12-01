Every lover of the crime genre eventually finds their way to Jean-Pierre Melville. One of the leaders of the French New Wave, Melville adopted the aesthetic of classic Hollywood noir and gangster movies and infused them with a European modernity. His best films were stylish, cool, and detached, often centered on loners who find themselves ensnared in dangerous situations. Perhaps the best among them is Le Samouraï, his 1967 thriller that's as sharp and precise as a katana sword. With Le Samouraï, Melville explores the emptiness at the heart of gangster movies, and the ways in which killing for a living will eat away at your soul.

'Le Samouraï' Takes a Detached Approach That Mimics Its Protagonist

The plot of Le Samouraï is an exercise in simplicity. Alain Delon plays Jef Costello, a professional hitman who lives alone in a sparsely decorated Parisian apartment. While carrying out a hit on a nightclub owner, Costello is spotted by the club's pianist, Valérie (Cathy Rosier), and is taken in for questioning by the police Commissaire (François Périer). He has a carefully constructed alibi involving his mistress, Jane Lagrange (played by Delon's then-wife, Nathalie Delon), and besides, Valérie fails to positively identify him — or, at least, she claims she can't. When trying to collect his fee for the hit, Costello is met instead with an assassination attempt, and he realizes that the people who hired him are trying to get rid of him. He must uncover his employer's secret identity while evading arrest, and all the while tries to figure out why Valérie didn't identify him in the police lineup.

Much like a samurai, Costello lives a spartan lifestyle, and Melville places us in his world from the very first shot. We see him alone in his apartment, with little more than a bed, a chair, a dresser, and a caged bird to show that someone lives there. He has nothing more than what he needs day by day, and — aside from perhaps the bird — nothing that he can't easily walk away from. Melville follows Costello through his daily routine, which involves stealing a car, swapping out the license plate at a safe house, and acquiring a weapon for his hit. Costello goes about these actions with a professional precision that makes killing a person seem as mundane as delivering newspapers, and Delon betrays little emotion in his performance.

Melville's directorial approach mirrors his protagonist's professional detachment. The filmmaking rarely reaches for effect, even in the moments punctuated by violence. The color palette is muted and gray, and many exterior scenes take place on rainy or overcast days. We are surprised to learn that the plot has grown increasingly complicated, as Delon keeps a cool head in front of the camera and Melville, an even cooler head, behind it. It's as if the director and star are saying that Costello's profession — killing people — has robbed him of any trace of humanity. It's not until the very end that Costello seems to have grown a bit of a soul, as he's forced to walk a tightrope between protecting himself and protecting Valérie, and the consequences for his newfound conscience are dire.

'Le Samouraï' Has Inspired Countless Hitman Movies

The classic noir and gangster films of Hollywood's Golden Age influenced Melville, and Melville in turn influenced directors working today. The DNA of Le Samouraï is all over modern hitman movies, from David Fincher's The Killer to Jim Jarmusch's Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai. Like Le Samouraï, those films center on assassins whose monastic lifestyles are upended by forces beyond their control. What Fincher and Jarmusch undoubtedly responded to was the idea of a professional who is singularly devoted to their craft, and would be perfectly content were it not for all the meddlers — be they mobsters, women, the police (or, perhaps, studio heads) — making their lives more difficult. Above all else, Melville's imitators try to capture the stylized coolness that defined his best films. Like the characters in his movies, Melville made it look effortless, even if it took a great amount of skill.

