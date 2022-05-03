To celebrate and mark 15 years since the debut of the smash Tony-winning Broadway run of Spring Awakening, the original cast and creative team reunited during COVID for a one-night-only concert to benefit The Actors Fund, immortalized on film for the HBO documentary Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known. Following the performers as they rehearse and reminisce about what the show and their characters meant to them and how it inspired their own life journeys throughout the production, this behind-the-curtain look at the impact the underdog show had on theater, on its cast, and on its many audience members illustrates the impact that art can have when it makes a personal connection.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars and obvious longtime friends Lea Michele (who originated the role of the innocent and curious Wendla) and Jonathan Groff (who originated the role of radical schoolboy Melchior) talked about how life-changing Spring Awakening was for them, how important they felt the material was, what made doing the show scary, slipping back into these roles again for the reunion, the emotions they had after the concert was over, and their hope to work together again.

Collider: Jonathan, you talk in this documentary about how Spring Awakening went from being a show on Broadway to the show on Broadway. What was that moment, for each of you, where it went from being another job to being a life-changing job?

JONATHAN GROFF: I would say even before the show became a commercial success, it was the job for us. It was a groundbreaking genre-defying musical that no one could put their finger on. Steven [Sater] and Duncan [Sheik] made this play into a gorgeous musical where young people and their issues and the things that they were going through were taken seriously, and we got given the mics to sing and express ourselves. It was completely life-changing, in every way. Hamilton, from the Public Theater, was a commercial hit from jump. You just knew that show was a sensation. It was always a hit. What we talk about in this documentary was the risque nature and the danger of producing a musical like Spring Awakening, and how it took many, many months for the show to be a success. We were riding that wave of, “We could close any moment,” so we never took a second of the experience for granted. The success that eventually came, nine months into our run, was a total, delightful surprise.

LEA MICHELE: He said it perfectly.

Lea, were you aware of that moment, when you were in it? Did you have the perspective of saying, “Okay, this really is something life-changing,” or did it take stepping back for a minute?

MICHELE: By the time I started working on Spring Awakening, I’d been in three Broadway shows and I had been working since I was eight years old. I knew the minute I got the call from my agent for the audition and they sent me the demo of the songs that Duncan Sheik was singing, the minute I heard “Mama Who Bore Me,” “Purple Summer,” “Don’t Do Sadness” and “The Mirror Blue Night,” I knew that, even if it wasn’t a hit, it was going to move people. I knew that people needed to hear this material. And then, throughout the course of my journey in my life at Spring Awakening, there were other moments, along the way, where there would be one night at the Atlantic Theater that was a particularly profound night and performance, and I just knew in my core, “This show is so special. This is going to be a success.” I just always knew that it was going to work out. I’m actually much more of a pessimist, as a person, and a little bit more glass-half-empty, but even with the seats being empty during previews and before we won the Tony Awards, I just had the confidence that it was going to succeed because I knew how special the show was. It had to succeed.

You guys know it’s a special show and you were excited to do it, but at the same time, this was something that people hadn’t seen on stage in a theater. What most terrified you about doing this show and playing your character?

MICHELE: People were walking out of the show, mid-show. If it wasn’t the Hayloft scene or the beating scene, or the many times in “My Junk” with the masturbation scene, people would just stand up, even if they were sitting on the stage, and they would walk out. There was a fear, and we just had to trust that we knew what we were doing was right, that we were giving children a voice, we were giving them a safe space, and we were forcing these issues to be put out there for parents to talk to their children and understand the importance of letting their children be who they are meant to be and to speak to them. The fear for me was just constantly having to block out any of those roadblocks that came along the way, and just push forward in this mission that we were on. And now, with our documentary, it’s so wonderful because we have the opportunity to reintroduce this show to this generation, whether you’re a diehard Spring Awakening fan or you’ve never seen the show before. It’s hard to explain this show. It’s an opera, in many ways. And what this documentary does so well is that it gives an incredible look at what it was like in ‘06, and again in 2021, 15 years later, and it tells the story of what Spring Awakening is.

Jonathan, what most scared you about stepping into this production and doing this role?

GROFF: I remember calling my dad, the night before the final callback, and saying, “I know I can’t do it now, but I know it’s inside of me, and if they just give me this chance, I could get there. I know I could dig down.” That also speaks to the material and how challenging it is, and how young people in every production that I’ve ever seen, at a college, at a high school, or at a community theater, it moves me beyond. When young people are actually respected and taken seriously by being handed this material, they always rise to the challenge. I would say that nothing about the experience terrified me because it was like my oxygen. It was my therapy. I talk in the documentary about how I was in the closet. I wasn’t telling anyone about my sexuality, in my life. And this was my space where I could go to the theater with the people I loved and express myself physically with Lea, in our singing, in our scenes, and in our love-making that we did in this show. I was learning how to express myself, and it totally changed my life.

Did you know that you were this much of a crier, before doing this documentary?

GROFF: I was holding onto so much, during that time, and I was so compartmentalized, and I wouldn’t allow myself to feel. When you’re not honest about who you are and you keep things bottled up for so many years, it will find its way out. Now, I’m a walking, crying person in this documentary. It’s hilarious. I guess I was finally allowed to release everything that I was feeling, from our first vocal rehearsal with our music director. I had so much emotion. I was holding onto so much that was attached to this material, that getting to do it again allowed me to unlock it and let it all go.

You did this during COVID, and I’ve talked to a lot of actors who have told me that they had this moment on their first job back of walking onto a set and wondering if they remembered how to still act. With this, you had to remember how to act and sing and perform, and not have it all be a total disaster. Did you both have those moments where you wondered whether you still knew how to do this?

MICHELE: For me, I had just had a baby. Not only has it been two years of quarantine, but I was a new mom and spent so much time, just home with my son. And so, it was twofold. It was coming out of the pandemic, but also coming out of being a new mom and being in this new skin that I’m in now. For multiple reasons, that first day back in rehearsal, I was like, “Do I know how to do this anymore? Can I sing after having a baby? Is it gonna be different? Do I feel different?” But we all really needed it. With theater being shut down for so long, we were all craving the opportunity to express ourselves and to connect. You see it in the documentary, in the scenes and in the songs. We’re touching each other and holding onto one another because we haven’t been able to for so long.

GROFF: It’s one thing to go on a set and act again, but it’s another thing to step on a stage, live in front of people, and have that also be filmed. It was extreme, but it really focused us. When we were 19 and 21 years old, we were kids, so we weren’t able to process what happened and what we were singing and what we were expressing. And so, to be able to go back to that material, it wasn’t that I was nervous about being able to execute it. It was about trying not to cry while it was happening. Even back in the day, I couldn’t wait to get the microphone out and sing and play this role, one more time. To me, it was the gift of a lifetime

We see in the documentary what it was like when you guys decided to leave the show, but what was it like to go through the experience of actually performing this time and knowing it was the one chance and the last performance, and when you were done, you were done. Were the emotions different?

MICHELE: The minute it was over, I wanted to do it again, so badly. It was so rushed. We were in this pocket between two COVID waves. We were also very worried that, if someone were to get sick, it would change everything. It would probably keep the entire reunion from happening. We were all just trying to get to Monday, so badly. We just had to get to the performance and get on stage and do it. And then, it was over and, for me personally, I was like, “Oh my gosh, I just wanna do it again.” But that’s the great thing about this documentary. It will be on HBO and HBO Max, and I can watch it and see clips from that night. People who have never seen the show before and diehard fans will get to see it in these different versions, 15 years apart.

Jonathan, did you cry when it was over?

GROFF: I didn’t.

MICHELE: He actually didn’t.

GROFF: I didn’t cry when it was over. When it was over, the second I walked off-stage, Lauren Pritchard fell into my arms and hysterically cried for about 60 seconds. I remember holding her, and she was just like, “We did it! We did it! We did it!” That was the first time she really lost it. She was holding on, and then that was her moment of release. I was releasing throughout.

MICHELE: We had a dance party afterwards. We were so happy about the fact that we pulled this off and that we did it for The Actors Fund, and we got to raise money for such a worthy cause. We danced. My husband yanked me off the dance floor at like 5 AM. I was dancing with Jonathan and the rest of the cast, and he was like, “We have to go home. Our son is gonna wake up in two hours. The babysitter has to be relieved.” We celebrated.

So, please tell me that you guys are now plotting to do another project together?

GROFF: Right?!

MICHELE: Any opportunity to get to work together and perform together is just the greatest gift, so we’re brainstorming.

Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known airs on HBO and is available to stream at HBO Max.

