She also talks about what it means to be the first of James Bond’s love interests to be a prominent part of two films.

With director Cary Joji Fukunaga’s No Time to Die now playing around the world and opening in North America tomorrow, I recently got to speak with Léa Seydoux about returning to play Madeleine Swann. During the interview, she talked about what it means to be the first of James Bond’s love interests to be a prominent part of two films, how Daniel Craig changed the Bond franchise for the better, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of a James Bond movie, if she knew while making Spectre that she’d be back for the next film, and more.

Written by Fukunaga alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, No Time to Die picks up with James Bond having left active service. Of course, his peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain (Rami Malek) armed with dangerous new technology. No Time to Die sees the return of Ralph Fiennes (M), Ben Whishaw (Q), Naomie Harris (Miss Moneypenny), Christoph Waltz (Blofeld) and Rory Kinnear (Tanner). Joining them will be franchise newcomers Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, and Ana de Armas.

Watch what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Léa Seydoux

When she was making Spectre did she have any idea she’d also be a big part of the next movie?

What does it mean to her to be the first of James Bond’s love interest to be a prominent part of two films?

How Daniel Craig changed the James Bond franchise.

How her character isn’t sexualized in the film.

What would fans be surprised to learn about the making of No Time to Die?

How the making of a James Bond film is a true collaboration.

