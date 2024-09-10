The Emmy Awards celebrate the best in television entertainment, so it’s no wonder that an actor having their name called the winner can change the course of their career. Many actors have won over the decades since the first Emmy Awards in 1949, including all-time greats like Alan Alda and Judd Hirsch. In the 21st Century, the Best Actor categories for Comedy, Drama, and Limited Series are among the most anticipated of the event.

Some amazing actors have won since the century turned, including Rami Malek in 2016 for his gripping performance as reclusive hacker Elliot Alderson in Mr. Robot and Sterling K. Brown for the lovable but anxiety-ridden husband, dad, son, and brother Randall Pearson in This Is Us. Narrowing down the list from 2000 to day to the best Lead Actor Emmy winners is a challenge, but these actors are worthy for very specific reasons.

10 2020: Eugene Levy - Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

‘Schitt’s Creek’ (2015-2020)

Schitt’s Creek was one of those underdog shows that came out of nowhere to surprise and delight. Quietly launching in 2015 on Canadian network CBC, it was then made available on Netflix and attracted an entirely new audience. Eugene Levy already had three Emmy Awards on his mantle, but this one was arguably extra special. Not only did he co-create the series alongside his son Daniel Levy, but the entire main cast, including Daniel, swept every major acting award at the 2020 event.

Levy's win was particularly moving as he got to share it with long-time friend and collaborator Catherine O’Hara as well as relative newcomer Annie Murphy, who was a struggling star before she got that role. The sitcom is downright hilarious, and the deeper message that money isn’t everything is sweet and effective. Schitt's Creek's Emmy wins were a victory lap for a show that spent most of its run ignored by mainstream audiences. However, the Roses got the last laugh.

9 2016: Courtney B. Vance - Lead Actor in Limited Series or Movie

‘The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story’ (2016)

It was as if Courtney B. Vance had channeled the spirit of Johnnie Cochran in his role as the defense attorney who famously represented O.J. Simpson in his murder trial in American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson. The entire cast was stellar, but Vance was a stand-out for having some memorable moments, including reciting that famous line, “If the glove doesn’t fit, you must acquit.”

Vance won for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, and despite having stiff competition from the likes of Bryan Cranston and Benedict Cumberbatch, no one objected to him taking the award home that night. What made the win even more memorable is that despite acting for decades, this was Vance’s first Emmy — in fact, it was his first major recognition, full stop. It's always great to see an underrated character actor receive some much-deserved recognition, especially one as versatile as Vance. He went on to win a second Emmy for his guest role in Lovecraft Country in 2020.

8 2006: Kiefer Sutherland - Lead Actor in a Drama Series

'24' (2001-2010)

The gripping action drama 24 had already been on the air for five seasons before Kiefer Sutherland finally won for his lead role as U.S. counterterrorist federal agent Jack Bauer. The series was groundbreaking in its format, with every episode covering one hour in real-time; thus, an entire season comprised of 24 episodes effectively served as one day, and even commercials were accounted for in the timeline. Through it all, Sutherland was front and center, rarely ever not in a scene.

Sutherland had been nominated every year since the show started, so his win was finally a sweet victory. Even more satisfying is that it was his first Emmy ever and remains his only win to date (he also received one as co-executive producer for the show when it won Outstanding Drama Series that same year). 24 remains one of the most influential and memorable series of the 2000s, and Sutherland's win is among the most satisfying in the new millennium.

7 2021: Jason Sudeikis - Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

‘Ted Lasso’ (2020-2023)

No one expected Ted Lasso, a fish-out-of-water comedy about a jovial American football coach moving to England to coach a struggling English soccer team, to be as big a hit as it was. It has become one of the best shows on Apple TV+. Initially designed as a comedic expansion of a character Jason Sudeikis first introduced for NBC Sports promotional materials, Ted Lasso grew into a comedy-drama that used humor to draw attention to mental health, particularly with men in sports. The show is arguably the most heartwarming of this decade, and much of that is because of Sudeikis’ wonderful performance as the lead character.

Not only does he play Lasso with vigor, enthusiasm, and hidden anxiety, but he also co-developed the series and exec-produced it. It’s no surprise Ted Lasso became the most nominated first-season comedy ever in Emmy history and that Sudeikis isn’t the only actor to take home an award that first year. His 2021 win was well deserved and one of the new millennium's best: fans would have rioted if he didn’t take home the statue. Sadly, his second win the year later was far worse, especially because the show's sophomore effort was quite underwhelming.

6 2023: Jeremy Allen White - Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

‘The Bear’ (2022-Present)

The Bear has become one of the most talked about TV series of the 2020s, and Jeremy Allen White seemingly came out of nowhere to captivate viewers with his nuanced performance. He’s Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a renowned chef who returns home to Chicago to run his now-deceased brother’s sandwich shop. The comedy-drama highlights his personal struggles, quest for greatness and insecurities, and the lasting effects of trauma. The frantic energy in the kitchen and the mix of personalities make The Bear entertaining and devastating at the same time.

White rose to prominence with Shameless, but The Bear catapulted him to stardom and earned his first Emmy as well as a second nomination in 2024 (results pending). White beautifully captures a character who fans both want to root for and give a shake to tell him to wake up, believe in himself, and focus on what’s most important. Seeing his first win against heavyweights like Martin Short and Jason Sudeikis was refreshing for actors who have been working and waiting for their due.

5 2004, 2005, 2007: James Spader - Lead Actor in a Drama Series

‘The Practice’ (1997-2004) and ‘Boston Legal’ (2004-2008)

Only an actor like James Spader could pull off winning an Emmy for a role in a show and then win again for playing the same character in a spin-off. Following the conclusion of The Practice, a legal drama set in a Boston law firm, Boston Legal came to fruition and quickly became one of the most underrated ABC shows.

It centers around Alan Shore (Spader), a lawyer who isn’t afraid to bend the rules and accomplish what he needs in unorthodox ways, and Denny Crane (William Shatner), Shore’s eccentric partner and best friend who is dealing with early onset Alzheimer’s. A legal comedy-drama, Boston Legal was the perfect vehicle for Spader’s acting style, and his chemistry with Shatner made the show so watchable. It’s no surprise Spader won twice for that show following his win for The Practice. Interestingly, these remain Spader’s only three Emmy nominations and wins, but for a fourth nomination for Boston Legal in 2008.

4 2015: Jon Hamm - Lead Actor in a Drama Series

‘Mad Men’ (2007-2015)

It was one of those rare occasions when everyone else in the category was rooting for Jon Hamm to win, even if they selfishly wanted the award for themselves. Hamm had been nominated every year since Mad Men went on the air in 2008 and came up short every time, largely because of how packed the Lead Actor in a Drama Series category always was. Hamm nailed the role of the suave and charismatic but also guarded and troubled Don Draper throughout all seven of Mad Men’s seasons.

His role included high and lows and involved delivering lengthy pitch monologues like that memorable one for Kodak. Don had to convince clients to buy into his idea, and he had fans eating out of his hands by the end, too. It was in the show’s final year, Hamm’s last shot, that he finally heard his name called to the stage. It also helped that a certain AMC heavyweight was no longer in the mix, allowing Hamm to finally take center stage. In 2024, Hamm received two more nominations for Supporting Actor in The Morning Show and once again as Lead Actor in Fargo, with the results pending at the time of this writing.

3 2023: Kieran Culkin - Lead Actor in a Drama Series

‘Succession’ (2018-2023)

Kieran Culkin was first introduced to many as a child actor in his small yet significant role in the holiday classic movie Home Alone alongside his big brother Macaulay Culkin. He had been acting on and off since, but Succession really brought Culkin’s talents to the forefront. Roman Roy, the youngest son of media mogul Logan Roy, is a crass, inappropriate, frat boy type with strange proclivities, and Culkin went all in. His performance in the final season gave fans goosebumps, especially the funeral scene, where his raw, intense emotion seemed all too real and relatable.

It's no surprise Culkin won, and fans wanted to see him finally get the attention he deserved and hear what hilarious things he might say behind the mic (he didn’t disappoint). Culkin was also nominated previously in 2022 and 2020 for the same role, albeit in the Supporting category, losing once to his co-star, Matthew Macfadyen. But that final season solidified Culkin’s win and proved he could handle dramatic roles just as well as comedy.

2 2000, 2001, 2003: James Gandolfini - Lead Actor in a Drama Series

‘The Sopranos’ (1999-2007)

Winning three of the six times he was nominated for his lead role as mob boss Tony Soprano in The Sopranos, fans believe James Gandolfini deserved every single Emmy he received and possibly more. The Sopranos has become iconic, one of the best shows ever for HBO, and a before-and-after for cable television. The Italian American mobster, meanwhile, has become a household name, just like other movie characters like Tony Montana and Michael Corleone.

Anyone who watched The Sopranos couldn’t imagine any other actor in the role of Tony. Gandolfini brought a quiet confidence, a subtlety to the role that made him believable. He made fans love and hate him at the same time, thanks to his ability to tackle Tony’s aggressive and softer sides. Sadly, Gandolfini passed away a decade after the show ended, but the role he originated has been named by many as one of the greatest ever on television.

1 2008-2010, 2014: Bryan Cranston - Lead Actor in a Drama Series

‘Breaking Bad’ (2008-2013)

Whoever thought Bryan Cranston couldn’t do drama got a rude awakening from the very first episode of Breaking Bad. Fans were hooked from the get-go, and as Walter White descended deeper and deeper into his Heisenberg persona, Cranston fell deeper and deeper into the role. His performance was electrifying, frightening, and heartbreaking at the same time.

While the chemistry with Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman was a large part of the show’s success, the scenes when Cranston's White took the reins and delivered memorable quotes like, “I’m the one who knocks,” and “I am the danger,” had viewers shaking in their boots. The role of a timid high school chemistry teacher turned intimidating drug kingpin required nuance, and Cranston absolutely nailed it. It would have been a travesty had Cranston not won, because arguably no other actor came close to accomplishing what he did in this role. The 2008 win was his first ever (he was nominated three times prior for Malcolm in the Middle) and he hasn’t won again since.

