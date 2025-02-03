The nominations for this year's Academy Awards have finally been announced following delays, with the simmering anticipation for the biggest day in the movie calendar now growing to a gentle boiling tension. Unable to honor everyone, The Academy has the tough choice of taking a year brimming with excellent lead performances and choosing just ten across both categories, with this year's selection one of the strongest in recent memory.

From unapologetic powerhouse turns to performances that made fans hold space, these lead performances provoked all types of emotions in audiences. They come from a wide selection of genres, including comedy, musical, and even horror, a rarity among the Oscars' usual practices. This link is a ranking of every best lead performance nominee at the 2025 Oscars. Several factors will be considered for the ranking, including the performer's versatility, the character's complexity, their role in the movie, and the performance itself, as well as its ability to be engaging and affecting.

10 Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump

'The Apprentice'

Image via Briarcliff Entertainment

When The Apprentice was first announced, many thought that portraying a character as divisive as Donald Trump would be nigh on impossible to get right. Step forward, Sebastian Stan, who took to the role with sheer poise. The movie follows the rise of Trump through the New York real estate scene in the 1970s and 1980s, specifically touching on his whirlwind friendship with attorney Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong).

Stan's performance as Trump is one of two from an acclaimed year for the MCU alumni, with his other as Edward in A Different Man earning him the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance at the Berlin International Film Festival and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor. As Trump, Stan perfectly walks the line between the very real tension that lives at the heart of the man he portrays. Neither a scathing character assassination nor a glorifying appraisal, there's really no other way this portrayal could've been more suitable for a current audience.

9 Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan

'A Complete Unknown'

Image via Searchlight Pictures

The musical biopic is a genre awash with options, with the success of Bohemian Rhapsody truly changing the game forever. In the light of Elvis Presley, Elton John, and even Robbie Williams as a CGI monkey all getting their shot at the musical biopic, A Complete Unknown needed to truly pull out all the stops to impress the Academy. The ace up Searchlight's sleeve was Timothée Chalamet, whose portrayal of Bob Dylan has made him the third-youngest two-time nominee in the Best Actor category.

With no expense spared in this immersive performance, Chalamet offers a truly nuanced look at the man behind the music, as well as putting his voice to the songs for good measure. Never obvious and always looking to capture the essence of the title, Chalamet's performance has left many yearning for more, which is certainly a compliment for a turn that aims to craft a character that oozes A Complete Unknown.