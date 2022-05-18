20th Century Studios has plans to reboot the popular comic book series, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, within its Disney sub-studio. It is expected that it will be exclusively on Hulu upon release. Don Murphy, producer of 20th Century’s 2003 production, will return as a producer for this adaptation along with Susan Montford and Erwin Stoff from 3 Arts Entertainment. The news of this upcoming adaptation comes after many attempts of rebooting the series several times before, including a reboot that was to be female-centric.

It was also announced that Justin Haythe, known for films such as Revolutionary Road and Red Sparrow, will write the screenplay for the reboot. Haythe is expected to adapt the script according to the main comic book stories. The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen is a comic book series created by Alan Moore with artwork by Kevin O’Neill. The series put a Justice League spin on classic literary characters, such as The Invisible Man and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

The plot follows Mina Murray as she assembles a team of extraordinary people to work for the British Intelligence Agency to take down Fu Manchu and Moriarty and stop a gang war. The story continues by following the League to the familiar events of War of the Worlds and has them witness the fall of Big Brother in 1984. Along the way, Mina and adventurer Allan Quatermain achieve immortality and go on to stop evil magicians from creating the Antichrist with ancestors of former League members long since passed.

From its birth in 1999, the comic book series generated four volumes before ending its run in 2019 with the release of Volume IV: The Tempest. In 2003, a film adaptation based loosely on Volume I was released and starred Sean Connery as Allan Quatermain.

The upcoming reboot is not the only collaboration between Murphy and Montford. The pair is also working on a Buck Rogers series with George Clooney’s production company, Smokehouse Pictures. They also had previously worked on the Vampire Academy series, which is expected to debut on Peacock this September. Another one of Murphy’s projects includes the Transformers franchise, with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts expected to premiere in June 2023.

With such a fantastical world featuring familiar classic literary characters, there are a lot of wonderful elements for the creative team behind the latest iteration of The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen to choose from. Fans of the Victorian sci-fi fantasy will no doubt be crossing their fingers for this reboot to deliver.

