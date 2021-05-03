Arcane, the first animated series based on the League of Legends universe, is coming to Netflix this Fall. The announcement arrives with a new trailer teasing the origin story of two of the game’s most beloved champions, Vi and Jinx.

The trailer opens up with a fight between Vi and Jinx, who in the game are deadly rivals. We can also see a couple of unidentified characters, one using a skate to ride on the walls and another wielding lighting in his hands. The fast-paced combat scenes end with a view from above of Piltover, the mechanic city from which both main characters come from.

Image via Netflix

The story bits we get from League of Legends tells us Vi and Jinx were criminals in the district of Zaun, the lower part of Piltover. At the same time, Jinx embraced the chaos and escalated her crimes, Vi became an Enforcer, charged with keeping the peace. By choosing opposite paths, the two characters became arch-rivals, and this is the origin story Arcane promises to expand and explore.

The original game and lore creators, Riot Games, are producing Arcane together with animation company Fortiche Productions. Fortiche previously worked on the 2017’s Rocket & Groot miniseries for Marvel, and on 2013’s animated trailer Get Jinxed, which introduced one of the two Arcane protagonists. Netflix’s new trailer shows a lot of similarities with the 2013’s trailer, indicating Fortiche and Riot intend to follow the same creative direction on the animated series.

Ever since its release back in 2009, League of Legends remains one of the most successful online games of all time. By introducing new champions and mechanics every season to attract new players, the game also substantially expanded its lore. If Arcane proves successful enough, League of Legends has a total of 155 champions to explore in other media.

Arcane will be released on Netflix this Fall. Check the new trailer below.

