With over 150 million registered players and counting, League of Legends continues to be one of the most successful games on the planet. With it's popularity and revenue stream for Riot Games seemingly neverending, it's no surprise that Arcane, the first TV show based on the game, would be just as popular.

And with its second season on the way for some time post-2022, fans have been speculating about potential appearances from other League characters. After all, with over 150 champions to choose from, the amount of characters who can show up is neverending.

Blitzcrank

Throughout the first season, Viktor finds himself experimenting with Hextech and ends up biting off more than he can chew. While the season ends with him trying to put a stop to it for good, this could pave the way for the introduction of Viktor's greatest creation - Blitzcrank.

A living being powered by Hextech, this golem seeks to do good and protect the innocent and those it believes are in need. In the second season, we could see Blitzcrank becoming a character that turns the tide in what will likely be a full scale war between Piltover and Zaun.

Camille

One of the major sources of conflict from the first season comes from the Enforcers, a group of soldiers designed to protect the interests of the Piltover aristocracy and their rulers. Camille is one such Enforecer, enhanced by Hextech and her age slowed, and is tasked with making sure Zaun doesn't grow too powerful.

Outside of being a great antagonist for the second season in the wake of Silco's demise, Camille also has hints in her lore that she knows the identity of who killed Vi's parents - a plot thread left unresolved at the time of the first season's conclusion.

Darius

One of Noxus' warlords, Darius may seem like an out of left field character for the Piltover and Zaun focused Arcane but the introduction of Noxus in the start of Act 3 of the first season puts it wide open. Darius is one of the most feared warlords in Noxus and has connections with Singed, who we see in the first season mentoring Viktor.

Singed made Darius' daughter rebel against Noxus and killing her mother in the process, leaving Darius with a bit of a grudge against the mad scientist. With Noxus now stationed in Piltover, a younger Darius could head over to have his match against Singed.

Dr. Mundo

While not really a real doctor, this fan favorite parody of The Incredible Hulk would be a perfect character to introduce into the world of Arcane. His usage of Shimmer and the negative effects it has on him personally can be an extension of the things we saw at the end of the first season.

Plus, with his hilarious voice lines and third-person narrative, he could be a fun comic relief character to boot. Despite Arcane's grittier tone a character like Dr. Mundo would fit right in, and the potential for action scenes is too much to ignore in this case.

Swain

The ruler of Noxus and one of the most influential characters in the entire series as a whole, Swain's introduction could be the game changer that allows Arcane to expand outwards from its initial setting in Zaun. As an influential political figure, Swain has likely been monitoring the situation in Piltover for some time.

It's also extremely likely that Swain is the one targeting Mel's family, though this has yet to be confirmed and is mostly fan speculation. Nevertheless, Swain would make for a great overarching big bad and the perfect chance to set up another League of Legends series set in the world of Noxus.

Twitch

A mutated rat who plots the destruction on humanity from the shadows, Twitch's transformation was caused by Shimmer. As the first season of Arcane showed, Shimmer can have numerous unforseen side effects ranging from insanity to mutation.

We may have actually already seen Twitch as well, or at least his early stages. Singed is shown experimenting on a plague rat early on and could be setting the stage for Twitch to make his introduction in future seasons.

Urgot

A former Noxus mercenary who was betrayed by the warlords and sentenced to a prison mine in Zaun, the stage is currently set for Urgot's introduction. His hatred of Swain as well as his terrifying presence makes a great, morally grey character to have as a secondary antagonist.

If Season 2 explored more of the undercity of Zaun, Urgot's introduction could also be the catalyst needed to bring Noxus fully into the fray. His escape from prison could serve as a start to a greater conflict between Piltover and Noxus that forces Zaun to a pick a side in a full scale war.

Warwick

Eagle-eyed viewers likely have already figured out that Singed is working on something at the end of Season 1. Most fans have speculated that it's Warwick, the wolf creature that was one of League of Legends' original champions.

While Warwick's backstory has been changed multiple times over the years, some fans believe that Warwick could be the return of Vander, Vi and Jinx's adoptive father. Whether this is true, Warwick will likely appear regardless in Season 2 as one of Singed's creations.

Zeri

The newer speedy champion, Zeri's connections to Ekko immediately make her a perfect candidate for a future appearance. With Heimerdinger and Ekko likely to get a bigger spotlight in the second season, Zeri would flesh out the Firelights even more and bring them more into prominence as characters.

The Firelights in general were one of the few things about Arcane that felt underdeveloped, and Zeri's whole working-class background could show the need for the Firelights in a Zaun post-Silco. Plus, her and Ekko make a great pairing together and could introduce a cute romance into the Zaun side of the show.

Ziggs

As a character from the same species as Heimerdinger, Ziggs was initially the assitant to the inventor before finding life too boring and stable in Piltover. Heading over to Zaun and meeting Jinx changes him, allowing him to embrace his quirkier side with Jinx.

The opposite of Heimerdinger in every way, Ziggs could be a glimpse into what could have been if Heimerdinger let himself loose on the world instead of restraining his inventions. Plus, similar to Jinx, his madcap nature lends a level of unpredictability to the story of Arcane that would make each second with him on screen irresistible to watch.

