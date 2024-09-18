While It’s been almost a decade since the League of Legends universe got a Funk Pop! collection, the pop culture collectibles company has unveiled an all-new wave inspired by the franchise thanks to the success of the beloved Arcane series. It's no news that, over the past few months, fans have gotten glimpses of the animated series via electric teasers and posters in anticipation of its second season, which will arrive in November 2024, about three years after Season 1’s debut.

As ComicBook reports, the League of Legends Funko Pops are available to pre-order at Entertainment Earth and on Amazon starting Wednesday, September 18 at 12 pm ET. However, it should be noted that the collection is inspired by the video game, not Arcane. With that, here’s what to expect in this new wave: League of Legends Funko Pops: Riven with Broken Blade, League of Legends Funko Pops: Ahri, League of Legends Funko Pops: Lucian, League of Legends Funko Pops: Senna and League of Legends Funko Pops: Viego.

'Arcane' Is One of The Best Video Game Adaptations

Three years is certainly a long time to anticipate another chapter in an enchanting series like Arcane, but fans would agree that it’s worth the wait. Originally created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee for Fortiche, Arcane debuted on Netflix in November 2021 and went on to become one of the best video game adaptations ever made. Not to mention, within a week of its premiere, the steampunk production became Netflix's highest-rated series, ranked first on the Netflix Top 10 Chart in 52 countries and second on the chart in the U.S.

Arcane, developed in partnership with League of Legends parent company Riot Games, will return with Season 2 this fall, but no specific date has been announced yet. In the meantime, fans can catch up on the several Season 2 teasers released in the past few weeks, including the most recent sneak peek set to “Paint The Town Blue” by Ashnikko, serving as the first single from the upcoming segment’s original soundtrack. While we await more information about Arcane Season 2’s story line, the first installment, starring Ella Purnell as Jinx, Hailee Steinfeld as Vi, Katie Leung as Caitlyn, and Reed Shannon as Ekko, among others, is teased as:

"Based on champions and lore from the League of Legends universe, Arcane follows the story of two orphaned sisters, Vi and Powder, as they fight to make a name for themselves in the derelict, underground alleyways of Zaun. Dreaming of a day when they can experience some of the wealth and opulence of the city of Piltover just above them, Vi, Powder, and friends undertake a seemingly simple heist that, unbeknownst to them, will forever alter their destinies and the fate of both cities."

Aracne Season 2 will premiere in November 2024. Catch up on past episodes on Netflix. The League of Legends Funko Pops are available to pre-order here and here.

Arcane Set in Utopian Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League Of Legends champions and the power that will tear them apart. Release Date November 6, 2021 Cast Hailee Steinfeld , Kevin Alejandro , Ella Purnell , JB Blanc Seasons 2

