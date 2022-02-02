Netflix announced it’s adding the Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story to the Netflix Games service. The game is a rhythm platformer spinoff of League of Legends directly connected with Netflix’s hit series Arcane.

In Hextech Mayhem, players control Ziggs, a criminal in love with bombs and explosions. Each level of Hextech Mayhem has Ziggs running through the streets of Piltover, the bright inventor’s city made famous by Arcane. The game's goal is to make Ziggs jump over and dodge obstacles in his way while trying to escape Piltover’s Enforcers, led by Arcane fan-favorite character Heimerdinger. In addition, all of Ziggs' movements are timed with the level’s music, turning the experience into a mix of rhythm-game and platformer.

Hextech Mayhem is just the latest game added to the Netflix Game service, a new mobile app that the streaming giant offers subscribers for no additional cost. So, with the same login viewers use to access Netflix’s films and series, they can also access a growing library of games available through a mobile app. The service launched last November, using Stranger Things games as its primary marketing piece. The addition of Hextech Mayhem, which is connected to Arcane, shows that Netflix will keep investing in offering games tied to its original programming.

Hextech Mayhem was one of two League of Legends game spinoffs released last year and the most likely to grab the attention of mobile users and Arcane fans. Ruined King: A League of Legends Story also expands on the lore, but since it takes place in a different corner of the universe, the game is less enticing to people looking to find out more about Piltover’s story. Besides that, Ruined King is a classic JRPG, which means its story-driven nature might put away players looking for a more casual experience. However, with Netflix determined to expand the Netflix Games service, it wouldn’t be surprising if Ruined King also end up being available for subscribers.

Both Ruined King’s and Hextech Mayhem’s releases were timed to grab the attention of Arcane fans that are just now discovering the League of Legends universe. Since League of Legends is a MOBA that caters to a specific audience, expanding the universe towards other products is helping developers Riot to find new sources of income based on the same creative work they have been doing for more than a decade. There are two more game spinoffs games of League of Legends set to be released this year, one of them featuring another Arcane character, the time-traveler Ekko.

The Netflix Games app is available on Android and iOS, which no extra cost for Netflix subscribers. The first season of Arcane is also exclusively available on the streaming service, with Season Two already in production.

