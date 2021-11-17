Riot Forge has announced two new spinoff games for League of Legends, and released featurettes for both games. Both games serve as part of the company's mission to expand the world of League of Legends.

The first game featured is Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, which is being developed by Tequila Works. The game centers around Nunu and Willump, as they set out on an adventure to search for Nunu's mother. It is a single player narrative adventure game, where you will take control of Nunu, while Willump assists you in various ways. Nunu has a magical flute, which he can use to affect various elements in the environment, depending on the notes he plays. A heavy focus on this game will be the relationship between Nunu and Willump and how they grow to love each other.

The second game that was talked about was CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story, which is being developed by Double Stallion Games. Centering around the character Ekko, the game is a 2D action platformer. It takes place in Zaun, where Ekko finds out about a plot by a group of chem barons, and he will have to take advantage of his ability to travel through time to save the city. The developers explain that there is a heavy focus on the action platforming in Conv/rgence, and will develop his character throughout the story. He will take advantage of his Zero Drive. You can use this drive to go back in time, and fix any mistakes you may have made previously in order to outsmart your enemies, and take advantage of any information you learned. They explain that what makes this game's time travel unique is that you will be able to control every moment with this device in order to strategize perfectly.

Riot Forge has been making many spinoff games lately in order to expand the characters and lore of the League of Legends world, and put these characters into genres outside of the original MOBA they come from. Song of Nunu and CONV/RGENCE are part of that effort, each focusing on a single character in order to flesh them out much more. In both featurettes, the developers are excited and passionate about their game, and have an understanding on who the character they're working on is.

Neither Song of Nunu nor CONV/RGENCE have an exact release date, but are both slated for a 2022 release, and are both confirmed to be releasing on PC. You can check out the featurettes for both games below.

