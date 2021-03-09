Riot Games is bringing the mobile port of their uber popular League of Legends title to North and South America later this month. League of Legends: Wild Rift will launch in North America on March 29th. All North American players will have full access to Wild Rift on Android or iOS, and Riot will continue to offer an open invitation to all players to jump into the world and community of League of Legends. And as a new announcement trailer for the open beta confirms, the mobile game will be available to South American players as well:

Players in Brazil, LATAM, and North America—your time has finally come. But while in the past we've simply added new countries to our ever-evolving Regional Open Beta FAQ, the Americas server is different enough to merit its very own FAQ.

Pre-registration is available today through Google Play and the Samsung store; iOS App Store availability launches day-of on March 29th. Be sure to head over to the official site for more info.

Check out the announcement trailer for the upcoming North, South, and Latin America beta below:

Here we go! Wild Rift's Open Beta comes to the Americas on March 29th.

Dive into Wild Rift: the skills-and-strats 5v5 MOBA experience of League of Legends, now built from the ground up for mobile (and coming soon to console). With fresh controls and fast-paced games, players of every level can team up with friends, lock in their champion, and go for the big plays.

