The new Android and iOS release comes with a ton of new updates for the wildly popular game.

Riot Games' League of Legends: Wild Rift open beta is finally available in North America so gamers can now try out the mobile port of the uber-popular title. Riot has also unveiled all the features that will be available in the open beta, and it includes some fan favorites.

Players now have full access to Wild Rift on both Android and iOS, bringing all the fun of playing one of the most popular games in the world now to mobile, without all the complicated mechanics and the intimidation of facing off against veterans of this decade-old game. For those who want a taste of League of Legends without other players yelling at you for sucking, this is a great introduction, with the same basic idea, turned simpler for mobile devices.

"All Random All Mid" mode, which will be testing from April 5th to 8th, boils the game down to a simple, 12-minute, all-out brawl with completely random champions. Also, for players who miss being able to brag about being better than everyone else, Wild Rift is adding a new ranked season for competitive players, with new rewards to boot! If you reach Gold with 10 or more wins, you can pick up the Glorious Jinx skin.

To celebrate the open beta being finally available, Riot is holding an exclusive "Wild Welcome" event, where players can pick up bonuses for the investment they've previously made on the PC version of League, get a head start on champions and upcoming content, and then pick a side in the game's most dangerous rivalry: Rengar versus Kha'Zix.

Per Riot Games, these new patches will be available to players throughout April and May:

5 NEW CHAMPIONS: Several new “monstrous” characters will bolster Wild Rift’s 61-champ roster: Galio, the Colossus; Rammus, the Armordillo; Kha’Zix, the Voidreaver; Rengar, the Pridestalker, and Renekton, the Butcher of the Sands.

ALL RANDOM ALL MID: A player-favorite game mode from League on PC, All Random All Mid (ARAM) will be in testing from April 5th to 8th, then April 15th to May 19th. ARAM is a 12-minute all-out brawl between two teams given random champions, amping Wild Rift’s gameplay to get right into chaotic teamfights.

A NEW RANKED SEASON: For competitive players, Ranked will be back with new rewards! For reaching Gold with 10 or more wins, players can pick up Glorious Jinx.

THE WILD PASS: Wild Rift’s take on a battle pass, the Wild Pass offers Blue Motes and Poro Coins just for playing, and players can choose to upgrade for 590 Wild Cores (around $6) for a whole lot more. To supercharge progress, the Wild Pass Elite is also available for an additional 400 WC. Reaching level 50 on the Wild Pass grants the universe-trekking exclusive skin, Hexplorer Jax.

REWARDING EVENTS: Get a head start on champs and content through the Americas-exclusive Wild Welcome event; pick up bonuses for your previous investment in League on PC with Rift-to-Rift Rewards; and later, pick a side in League’s most dangerous rivalry as Rengar and Kha’Zix go claw-to-claw in Masters of the Hunt.

NEW IN-GAME ITEMS: Tank players will have more choices and tools to play around with, as a host of new and adjusted items, including Frozen Heart, Force of Nature, and Sunfire Aegis, are headed to Patch 2.2.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is available now on iOS and Android.

