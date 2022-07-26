Abbi Jacobson and the rest of the cast of Prime Video’s A League of Their Own are ready to knock it out of the park. Today, Jacobson shared a poster to her Instagram showing off the leading characters of what will be a reimagining of the 1992 classic comedy feature. Simply captioning her post with four baseball emojis and the film’s release date, August 12, the actress started a frenzy of positivity in her comments section for the long-awaited and talked-about production.

In the poster, we see Jacobson and her co-star, Chanté Adams confidently take front and center. While the film revolves around the Rockford Peaches of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, the main storyline will follow Jacobson’s Carson Shaw and Adams’ Max. In the center of the poster, just below Jacobson and Adams, D’Arcy Carden’s Greta and Gbemisola Ikumelo’s Clance stand back-to-back as the secondary characters in the series.

At the bottom, we see a lineup of the rest of the Rockford Peaches including Roberta Colindrez as Lupe, Kelly McCormack as Jess, Melanie Field as Jo Deluca, Kate Berlant as Shirley Cohen, Priscilla Delgado as Esti González and Molly Ephraim as Maybelle Fox. Standing in the middle of the gals are Max’s parents, Edgar played by Alex Désert and Toni played by Saidah Arrika Ekulona. Missing in the image is Nick Offerman who will be playing the team’s manager, Casey “Dove” Porter as well as guest star and one of the original film’s cast members, Rosie O’Donnell, who will be playing Vi. For those longtime fans who are a little confused, Vi, like the other characters in the series, is newly dreamt up and did not appear in the film.

Image via Amazon Prime Video

While it gets its name from the feature, the series will tell a new story centered around the Rockford Peaches. Audiences will be transported to 1943, back in the days of WWII, when most of the country’s men were overseas fighting alongside the Allied forces. To boost morale and keep a long-held beloved American tradition going, a women’s baseball league was founded that saw white ladies from all over the country trying out for the traveling teams. In the series, we’ll follow the fictional characters as they give their all to the sport as well as face down racism (Black women were not allowed to join the league) and begin to question their long held beliefs about sexuality.

Along with the poster, the series’ official trailer was dropped today, giving us an exciting first look at the action, comedy, and drama that we can expect to unfold when A League of Their Own drops onto Prime Video August 12. You can check out the poster below.