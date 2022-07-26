After significant anticipation, Prime Video has just released a new trailer for their upcoming series, A League of Their Own. The new series is set to be released to the streaming platform on August 12, 2022.

If the title of the series might sound a bit familiar, that's because it is based on the beloved 1992 Penny Marshall classic baseball film, which tells the improbable but true story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League that sprung up during the Second World War as a result of a lack of male players. And judging from the trailer, there is no shortage of reverence for the first film, or its subject of the very real and very impactful All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which gave women, for a short period of time, an empowering platform to display their own athletic prowess.

The trailer shows our new batch of Peaches as they scuttle from all across the country to form their own make-shift league. The trailer also shows, how this empowering moment was also met with some oppressing standards such as forbidding pants and smoking, not that the women in the league feel all that obligated to stick to them, as we see the athletes shaking things up in their downtime, as they did in the original movie.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED:

Cinespia Announces August Lineup Including 'A League of Their Own' Anniversary Screening

However, the trailer also shows some key differences from the original movie, such as more inclusive storylines involving same-sex relationships and another plot line that exposes the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League's racist and segregationist practices. The series does this by exploring a new character, Max, a Black woman who begins work at a factory in order to pursue her passion for baseball when she is ejected by the league.

Max, played by Chanté Adams, and the character of Carson, played by Abbi Jacobson, serve as the center of the show, along with a strong ensemble cast that includes Nick Offerman as a surly coach. The series also stars D’Arcy Carden as Greta, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, and Roberta Colindrez as Lupe.

The series is co-created and executive produced by Will Graham and series star Abbi Jacobson. All eight episodes of A League of Their Own will be released at the same time, on Friday, August 12, 2022, on Prime Video. Until then, however, you can check out the new preview below.