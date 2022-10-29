One of the best sitcoms of all time, based around an incredibly judgmental group of friends, Seinfeld was bound to have a few characters that ruffled the feathers of its characters and audience. While its fair to say that few of the main characters, especially George Costanza were unlikeable, there was always a certain charm, charisma and, of course, humor, that made up for it. For some side characters, they didn't have that benefit.

While undoubtedly, the first face that pops into your head when the words unlikeable and Seinfeld come together is Assistant to the traveling secretary for the New York Yankees, there are plenty of unlikeable side characters forgotten in time. In a show based around unlikeable yet relatable people, there's plenty to chose from and too many to remember. Don't worry, Reddit never forgets.

10/10 Newman

The best friend of Cosmo Kramer outside the main crew and one of the characters other than Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer that appears most on the show, Newman, Jerry's nemesis, isn't made to be liked.

Whether he's eating fried chicken in Jerry's bed, helping Jerry's crazed barber catch him getting his hair cut by another or incorrectly recounting the experience of having Keith Hernandez spit on him, Newman is the worst. While the folks at Reddit admit his dynamic with Jerry is fun occasionally, it quickly feels stale and unnecessary.

9/10 Sally Weaver

If you're a Seinfeld fan, then this is probably one unlikeable character that you will never forget. Played by Kathy Griffin and appearing in 'The Doll' and 'The Cartoon', Sally Weaver is unforgettable and easily the most unlikeable Seinfeld Character.

The roommate of Susan, Georges girlfriend, Sally Indirectly destroys Jerry's show twice in 'The Doll'. Firstly by asking him to deliver the precious Doll that is the spitting image of Georges mother and secondly by getting Jerry the wrong BBQ sauce he requested, ruining the bit he had planned for Grodin's show. Sally takes it a step further in 'The Cartoon', becoming famous thanks to her one-woman show 'Jerry Seinfeld is the Devil'.

8/10 Toby

The infamous heckler, there aren't too many characters more annoying than Toby. The hyper-positive co-worker of Elaine who Kramer becomes enamored with.

Toby's laugh and voice generally was annoying enough. However, it's when she heckles Jerry during his set and then can't hack it when he gets retribution that the true unlikeable nature comes to fruition. One good thing does come from her character though; Kramer's famous bus ride as he saves Toby's pinkie toe.

7/10 Kramer

Image via NBC

One that will undoubtedly get some Kramer fans riled up, Redditors of r/Seinfeld seemed to agree that Kramer, as funny as he can be, takes it a step too far at times. Crossing over the line from funny to unlikeable and annoying.

Perhaps the complete lack of personal boundaries, blindness to social cues and utter misunderstanding of most interactions that grind peoples gears. Perhaps it's seen him slide idiotically through Jerry's door unpronounced for the 400th time. Whatever the case Reddit has him among the most disliked.

6/10 Mike Moffitt

Nobody likes a phony, and they don't get much phonier than Mike. Other than his constant yelling, inability to pay his debts, opinion on parking cars and his goatee, the biggest reason to dislike Mike is that he's a liar.

Mike tells Kramer that he thinks Jerry is a phony. Of course, Kramer can't hold it in for long and lets that information slip to Jerry. When Jerry confronts Mike, he instantly backs up, pretending that's not what he said. Nobody likes people who can't be trusted and Reddit seems to agree.

5/10 Craig

The only thing that is up there with phoniness for reasons to hate someone, is a person who leads people on. Well, Craig (pronounced Creg) is the master of leading people on with false promises.

Promising Elaine a beautiful dress at a discounted price, Craig holds it in front of her like a carrot to a horse, hoping he'll get to sleep with her. Of course after repeated excuses, she never gets it. Plus, that ponytail is just so pretentious! No wonder Reddit dislikes him.

4/10 The Doorman

The doorman is a strange, incredibly weird and dislikable character. After leaving Jerry to do his Job as a doorman of Elaine's apartment building while he goes out, Jerry leaves with Elaine once she appears. In doing so, the couch in the lobby is stolen.

While Jerry and Elaine attempt to cover their tracks, the Doorman blames Jerry and makes his life hell to the point that he doesn't want to visit Elaine anymore. Despite it being entirely his fault for leaving his post. While Larry Miller's performance is great and the Doorman makes for a few hilarious scenes, he's a bewildering character that leaves a sour taste in your mouth.

3/10 Joel Horneck

Moving on from friends of the past, and their inability to move at the rate you have is something most people can relate to. Having to worry about peoples feelings and be nice to them when you really don't want to speak to them ever again is tiring!

Jerry has resorted to avoiding his childhood friend who can't seem to take a hint that Jerry doesn't want to be friends anymore. Appearing in the only episode whose title does not begin with "the", Male Unbonding follows as Jerry fails to avoid Joel, who can't stop speaking long enough to listen to a thing anyone says and is rude to everyone he meets. Nobody likes loud, rude and inconsiderate people who won't leave you alone. That's what Joel is.

2/10 Jane

Reddit might not hate her as much as Elaine does, but they certainly don't like her. If the name or face don't ring a bell, the line she's Jerry's girlfriend who "can't spare a square".

The episode is hilarious with Jerry trying to avoid Elaine recognizing Jane's voice by shoving gum into her mouth, culminating in Elaine rushing to the bathroom before Jane and stealing all the toilet paper. While the episode is great, Jane is a long way from being a fan-favourite. Moral of the story, help people out when it's possible.

1/10 Jack Klompus

Nobody likes someone who needs to be thanked 400 times for giving a gift. It just makes it seem like they did it for the praise, rather than to be nice. That isn't the only thing not to like about Jack Klompus. He's one of the worst supporting characters in Seinfeld.

He's a schemer; kicking Jerry's father out as President of the Condo Association to benefit himself. He's dishonest, untrustworthy and, frankly, has an incredibly annoying voice and demeanor. The famous owner (or previous owner) of the astronaut pen is undoubtedly one of the least likable Seinfeld characters.

