15 years, 29 movies, and a total worldwide box office earning of $27.6 billion, The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the highest-grossing film franchise of all time, and it's come a long way since Phase One in 2008 with the release of Iron Man. But just because it's got a fanbase consisting of millions of devoted fans doesn't mean that everything they release sits well among them.

RELATED: The Most Rewatchable MCU Movies, Ranked

Of its $27.6 billion haul, $15.7 billion is made up of its ten highest-grossing movies alone. However, the lowest-grossing films in the franchise don't even reach the $5 billion mark, accumulating just over $4.6 billion. Marvel has a huge fanbase, and most of what they create is considered a success in the eyes of both fans and critics alike, but some don't spark as much excitement as others. While the MCU's popularity is evergrowing, some of its films have flopped hard (relatively speaking) over the years.

'Iron Man 2' (2010)

The second in the Iron Man trilogy marked the third installment of the MCU's Phase One. There's always that worry with sequels that they won't be as good as their predecessors, but that wasn't the case here. While inferior to the first film in the eyes of critics, Iron Man 2 still did exceedingly well for itself.

The film far exceeded the expectations of many, grossing $623,933,331 on a budget of an estimated $170-$200 million, making it the seventh highest-grossing movie of 2010 while also beating its predecessor by almost $40 million. It also became the second MCU film to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Visual Effects, following in the footsteps of Iron Man one year prior.

'Ant-Man and The Wasp' (2018)

If you're looking for a Marvel movie with witty comedy, loveable characters, and a solid plot, then the sequel to 2015s Ant-Man is a good contender. The eighth film in the MCUs Phase Three follows a slightly deeper look into the Quantum Realm and the humorous antics of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and company.

On a budget of a widely estimated $130-$195 million, 2018s Ant-Man and The Wasp earned a whopping $622,674,331: MCU sequels certainly have a habit of breaking the sophomore slump.

'Iron Man' (2008)

As the one that started it all, it goes without saying that Iron Man undoubtedly holds a special place in the hearts of Marvel fans worldwide. It was an experiment as to how the fate of the MCU would progress, but it wasn't as popular as you might think upon release.

Only the second film in the franchise to breach the $500 million box office milestone, Iron Man retained a worldwide total of $585,796,247 on a budget of just $140 million. It's safe to say we wouldn't have the franchise we do today without it, but because people were unsure at the time and superheroes weren't as popular, the film didn't reach the same highs as future endeavors.

'Ant-Man' (2015)

A new Marvel hero flew onto the big screens in the summer of 2015 when Ant-Man hit theaters, bringing another new origin story to the MCU. The final film in Phase Two introduced us to Scott Lang, who would become known as the Ant-Man after breaking into a house and finding a suit that shrinks him to insect size.

Praised by critics for its cast and visual effects, Ant-Man grossed a worldwide box office total of $519,311,965 on a budget of between $130 and $169.3 million, making it the 7th overall lowest-grossing movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The final entry in the trilogy, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, will hit theatres on February 17th, 2023, to kick off the MCUs highly anticipated Phase Five.

RELATED: 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer Breakdown: All Hail Kang!

'Thor' (2011)

Image via Marvel Studios

Thor is currently the only character within the Marvel Cinematic Universe to hold a solo character tetralogy. The fourth installment of the MCUs Phase One introduced the world to the God of Thunder in a flash of praise, releasing to positive reviews from critics and fans.

On a budget of just $150 million, the third Avenger's introduction to the franchise grossed a worldwide total of $449,326,618 at the box office, becoming the 6th lowest-grossing movie in the MCU the lowest-grossing of the character's solo films as well. Despite its lower gross, it's the second-best of the four in the eyes of critics.

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' (2021)

Image Via Disney

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was a new origin story that we hadn't yet seen before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the Ten Rings, both the physical rings and the terrorist group, are briefly featured in the Iron Man trilogy and even Ant-Man, the legend surrounding them has scarcely been discussed throughout the last 15 years.

With an estimated $150-$200 million budget, Shang Chi brought in a total worldwide box office earning of $432,243,292, making it the 5th lowest-grossing MCU movie to date. Despite the lower success at the box office, the film was a fun ride with a great mix of classic Marvel comedy, great action scenes, and a brilliant story.

'Eternals' (2021)

Eternals is one of those movies where you either love or hate it: there is no in-between. While it wasn't insanely popular, it did subtly set up an exciting future project with Blade and Black Knight. Blade will release on November 3rd, 2023, as part of the MCUs highly anticipated Phase 5.

Narrowly grossing just over two times its budget of $200 million, it brought in a worldwide box office total of $402,064,899. Poorly received by critics for its screenplay and development but praised for its visuals, it became the 4th lowest-grossing movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

RELATED: 'Blade' and the History of MCU Delays

'Black Widow' (2021)

Following Natasha's death in Avengers: Endgame, fans were curious about how her long-awaited solo movie would play out. Black Widow wasn't a bad movie at all. Full of spy action thrills and a plot that delved into the backstory of a character beloved by many, Phase Four's first installment was highly praised by critics and fans.

Due to a simultaneous release, the movie didn't do as well as it probably could have at the box office. Within a couple of months, it dropped on DVD and Blu-Ray and began streaming on Disney+. Despite its lower gross of just $379,751,655 and becoming the third lowest-grossing MCU movie, it broke several pandemic box office records.

'Captain America: The First Avenger' (2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger marked the fifth installment of the MCU when it was released in July 2011. Steve Rogers' backstory is one that every Marvel fan knows, and seeing it play out on the big screen for the first time is a moment many fans will never forget. He is the First Avenger, after all.

The First Avenger grossed a worldwide total of $370,569,774 on an estimated $140-$216.7 million budget, making it the second lowest-grossing MCU movie. Despite its low box office intake, the film was critically praised for Chris Evans' performance as Captain America and its accurate depictions of the 1940s.

'The Incredible Hulk' (2008)

Image via Marvel

The second installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe came in 2008 with The Incredible Hulk. Before Mark Ruffalo made the modern character we know to be a part of the MCU, there was Edward Norton's interpretation.

With a worldwide box office total of $264,770,996, it stands as the lowest-grossing MCU film, becoming the only film in the franchise to fall in the $200 million range. The Incredible Hulk had a budget of around $135.7-$150 million, and it didn't even manage to make two times its budget. It's not a bad movie, it has some great fight scenes, but later entries overshadow it.

KEEP READING: The 10 Most Popular MCU Movies Based On Their Total Worldwide Box Office Earnings