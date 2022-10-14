If Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon has taught us anything it's that the land of Westeros is not a pleasant place to live. Constantly full of war, political backstabbing's and flying fire-breathing lizards, the Seven Kingdoms are not for the faint of heart.

Related: 'House of the Dragon' Cast and Character Guide

Ruled by the dragon lords themselves, the Targaryen's have reined for generations, but when the King fails to produce a male heir battle lines are drawn and allegiances are made. With all vying for the coveted Iron Throne. In a land of political back dealings and backstabbing royals, there are few people one can trust in House of the Dragon.

Tyland Lannister

A Lannister may always pay their debts, but that doesn't mean you can trust them with anything else. Best known for being the failed marriage proposal to Rhaenyra, Tyland Lannister is a famed knight in the lands of Westeros and is currently the master of ships for King Viserys.

Like most Lannisters, Tyland is only looking out for himself. Hoping to rise in the ranks of nobility by marrying princess Rhaenyra while cozying up to the king. Unfortunately for Tyland, he succeeds in neither pursuit. Being outplayed by far better and more conniving members of the court.

Daemon Targaryen

Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), the wild child, the passed-over king, and the self-proclaimed King of the Narrow Sea, has got to be one of the more fascinating characters in House of the Dragon. The brilliance of Daemon is that he seems to do things randomly on a whim yet everything he does is carefully planned out and helps him in some way.

Daemon tends to act in his own self-interest but has shown he cares for others like his wife Laena Velaryon and now Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy). Having killed his first wife, so he could inherit the Vale and also marry again, Daemon clearly doesn't hold back when it comes to murder. He can only be trusted in the sense that whatever he does will somehow benefit him and his family.

Mysaria

First seen as Daemon's concubine, Mysaria has shown to be more than just that. She is shown to be in control of several children from the slums who are her eyes and ears in the city. Acting as a new master of whispers of sorts. Subtly crafting her own network of spies.

Related: Most Expensive TV Shows

Mysaria, unfortunately, doesn't get a lot of screen time, so her purpose for building this spy network is still unknown. It can be assumed that she will have a part to play in future events with her spies coming in handy, but which side will she help? Black or green?

Ser Cristin Cole

The once honorable Kingsguard now turned disgraced lapdog for the queen. Ser Cristin has gone through quite the roller coaster ride this season. Starting off as a humble knight who was handpicked by princess Rhaenyra herself to be her personal protector. The two then began a doomed tryst that would end in Rhaenyra denying Cole's plea for marriage and the two breaking apart.

Now, Cole is a spiteful man who protects the queen and follows her every order. Both reveling in their hatred for Rhaenyra. Cole also trains the king's sons to become great warriors. His star pupil being one-eyed Aemon Targaryen. With his loyalties now switched Cole is all in on team Green, hoping to one day get revenge on the ex that dumped him.

Aegon Targaryen

The pompous prince, Aegon Targaryen is being set up to be the next ruler of the Seven Kingdoms by his mother, as he is the firstborn male heir to the king, but Aegon doesn't seem to care or want this. Aegon tends to do what most princes do when they have no ambition: drink and talk to girls.

Although his mother has prepared him his whole life to one day be king, Aegon doesn't seem to have the necessary skills to be good at it. Aegon is shown to be sadistic at times, having sexually assaulted one of his chamber maids and also relentlessly attacking his nephew during training.

Queen Alicent

And we thought Cersei was bad. Alicent (Olivia Cooke) started out as the naive best friend to princess Rhaenyra to eventually becoming her step-mother and queen. An unsettling prospect for anyone. This caused a rift between the two friends that will lead to a devastating civil war that will alter the Seven Kingdoms for generations.

Related: Best Fantasy Book Adaptions

Constantly being manipulated by her conniving father, Alicent has become paranoid that when Rhaenyra takes the throne she will kill all of Alicent's children. This causes Alicent to lash out at her ex-best-friend and create a further rift between the two.

Otto Hightower

The conniving Hand of the King has been subtly moving political chess pieces since the premiere. Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) has been playing the 'game of thrones' for a long time now and knows how to play it well. Having manipulated his way to the second most powerful position in Westeros and having the King's ear at all times.

He's managed to make his daughter queen and finally produce the king's first male heirs, while trying his best to convince the king that princess Rhaenyra shouldn't be heir. Hightower seeks one thing: power, and he doesn't care who he has to use to get it, even his own daughter.

Larys Strong

Larys Strong, the gimp brother to the strong and handsome Ser Harwin Strong and son to Westeros' most noble Hand of the King, Lord Lyonel Strong, may be the most untrustworthy man in all the Seven Kingdoms. He's even giving Littlefinger a run for his money.

Sticking to behind the scenes and portraying the facade of a feeble, injured man, Larys has managed to gain the ear of Queen Alicent and maneuvered his way into becoming the sole heir to the Strong dynasty. Always listening and always planning, Larys Strong knows how to play the game, and he isn't afraid to take out anyone in his way.

Next: 'House of the Dragon' What To Expect in Season 2