The Big Picture Leatherface's origin story in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise feels detached and out of place.

The alternate ending of the 2017 horror movie Leatherface , with a more gruesome and inhumane portrayal of the titular villain, aligns better with the franchise's tone.

The initial script had a bloodier and more violent ending, but the filmmakers chose to tone it down to capture the subtleties of the original film.

Leatherface feels like an anomaly in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise. It focuses on Leatherface's origin story, and how he became the recognizable slasher villain. This means the titular chainsaw is not only missing from the title, but it is absent from most of the movie as well. It is only when the movie reaches its climax and Leatherface is given his iconic weapon that the movie feels like it is set in the same universe as the 1974 original. This is short-lived, as the potential final girl, Lizzy (Vanessa Grasse), is quickly decapitated by Leatherface (Sam Strike) with his chainsaw.

The movie ends with Leatherface putting on a mask made of Lizzy's face, which completes the well-known look of the slasher icon. This ending is surprising, but it still feels too clean for the Texas Chainsaw Massacre — but the alternate ending is much grittier and fitting for the franchise. It still sees Leatherface making his mask out of Lizzy's face, but after he puts it on, he walks over to a still-alive Lizzy propped on a meat hook, missing the lower half of her face. The drawn-out suffering of the final girl aligns more with Leatherface's style and makes Lizzy feel more like a piece of meat. The alternate ending is inhumane and difficult to digest, it might not save the movie completely, but it certainly acts as a more logical prequel to set up Leatherface's character arc.

'Leatherface' Doesn't Feel Like A Texas Chainsaw Massacre Movie

Leatherface suffers from comparisons to the iconic franchise it belongs to. Creating a backstory for such a beloved villain feels like a recipe for disaster, particularly when you separate the villain from the weapon they have become so synonymous with. Slasher villains are often so successful because of the lack of logic behind their actions. It seems they have no moral compass and no remorse for what they are doing. Their evil doesn't have a motive, and that is what makes them so terrifying. Leatherface's purpose of explaining how a shy, hesitant child became a brutal killer is the reason it feels detached from the series.

However, this narrative could have been saved. When looking at slasher villains, Leatherface seems more troubled than some of his counterparts. The original Texas Chain Saw Massacre shows him as threatened by the strangers entering his home, and the scene around the dinner table emphasizes that he is protective of his family but that he is a little outcasted by them. In Leatherface, we are introduced to the inmates at Gormon House. We learn that they have all changed their names for their protection, but it is known that one of them is Leatherface. Enter Bud (Sam Coleman), a hulking, reclusive individual who barely utters a word and appears to be ostracized by the others at the facility. When the inmates make their escape, we see Bud kill a man with brute force. It is clear he is strong, but there is also a sense that he is a little misunderstood. Following Bud transforming into Leatherface would've made for a satisfying prequel. When he is shot just before the final act, it is as confusing as it is shocking.

Another inmate, Jackson, is then revealed to be Jedidiah Sawyer, who becomes Leatherface. Jackson is charismatic, and protective in the way he looks after Bud. He acts as the polar opposite of the Leatherface beloved by horror fans. This reveal jolts the whole flow of the movie, the path it seemed it was following completely shifts.

How Does 'Leatherface' End?

Sam Strike does a convincing job of mimicking the movements of Leatherface, appearing both curious and intimidating. The transformation is distinctive, creating a complete contrast between Strike as Jackson and Strike as Jedidiah. Where Jackson felt like he couldn't possibly become Leatherface when the truth is revealed, the switch in Strike's mannerisms makes this a lot more believable. He walks clumsily and keeps his eyes wide, slowly tilting his head to emphasize this sense of becoming something else. This softens the confusion created by the misleading nature of having Bud as a character in this movie. It is still perplexing for a movie about Leatherface's origins to have a character like Bud only to kill him off, but Strike just about pulls it off. He holds the titular chainsaw and brutally kills Texas Ranger Hal Hartman (Stephen Dorff), allowing the movie to finally start to resemble a Texas Chainsaw Massacre flick. The shift in setting for the movie's finale, returning to the Sawyer Farm, is one of its few strengths. The environment feels eerily similar to the original, retaining a feeling of claustrophobia and grit. The lighting is dim and yellow, there is care in the attention to detail in the staging of the house. It is a shame the movie doesn't spend more time in it.

After Hartman's death, the final girl, Lizzy, flees into the nearby woods. Finally, there is the iconic sound of the chainsaw revving in the distance as she is running. That simple noise we've been waiting the entire film to hear is still as effective in terrifying the audience as it was back in 1974. When Lizzy is caught in a bear trap and at the mercy of Jedidiah, she attempts to reason with him. Here the blurry lines between Jackson and Jedidiah are more apparent, as, for a brief moment, Lizzy seems to convince him to spare her. However, she blames his "crazy mother" and, in an instant, Jedidiah uses his chainsaw to decapitate Nurse Lizzy. It is a surprising end for the most likely survivor of the feature. Jedidiah is seen putting on a mask made from Lizzy's face, allowing him to make the full transformation to become Leatherface.

The Alternate Ending to 'Leatherface' is Much More Fitting

There is something about the ending of Leatherface that feels too clean-cut, not quite capturing the essence of the franchise. The alternate ending is much gorier and feels more aligned with The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Lizzy never makes it to the woods and instead, the Sawyers corner her. Jedidiah, seemingly nervous, saws her leg off, and there are tears in his eyes. Although his family is watching, it is clear he is facing internal conflict about the situation and his desire to kill is more complicated, a theme that stems from the original. This version of the early incarnation of Leatherface is messier, as opposed to the quick death from the final cut.

The movie cuts to Jedidiah sewing together a mask and putting it on, as seen in the final movie, however, he then walks over to a still-alive Lizzy propped on a meat hook, missing her leg and the lower half of her face. Leatherface suffers from feeling out of place within the franchise, but this alternate ending feels more similar to the 1974 classic. It is messier and slower with Lizzy feeling more like an animal or piece of meat than a human. This particularly echoes Pam's death in the original, where Leatherface threw her on a meat hook and proceeded to dismember her boyfriend Kirk in front of her. Leatherface as a villain feels clunky and the way he kills his victims is slow and difficult to watch. The alternate ending of Leatherface still can't save the movie from feeling out of place within The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise. Yet, it is much gorier than what made the final cut and acts as a much more logical prequel to set up Leatherface as a villain.

There Was An Even Bloodier Potential Ending to 'Leatherface'

In the initial script of Leatherface, the ending saw the character kill over 30 people with his chainsaw, with one of the directors, Julien Maury, describing it as a "bloodbath." Ultimately, they decided it was too over-the-top for Leatherface as a character. Considering Leatherface is a prequel and sees the initial transformation of the slasher icon, it makes sense that the filmmakers couldn't see him killing 30 people. Surprisingly, the 2022 adaption saw Leatherface in a similar situation to the original script, as he kills a large group of people on a party bus, which acts as one of the reasons many were disappointed with the latest addition to the franchise.

The directors' decision to remove a similar massacre from Leatherface shows an awareness of the subtleties that made the original so memorable. However, the decision to give Lizzy a quick decapitation rather than choosing the slow torture of the second ending counters this idea, as the latter represents the drawn-out death sequences synonymous with the 1974 classic. Leatherface doesn't just kill his victims, they go through rigorous physical and psychological torment. Maury notes that they "changed almost every death sequence," but you can't help but wish they'd stuck with the alternate ending for the final moments of the movie.

Leatherface is available to rent on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

