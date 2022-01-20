Deadline reports that A-lister Ethan Hawke and HBO's Industry star Myha’la Herrold have just joined Netflix's new original film, Leave The World Behind, which also stars Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali, alongside Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Charlie Evans. Leave The World Behind is based on Rumaan Alam's novel of the same name, and Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail will direct the film, as well as producing alongside Roberts.

The new thriller will tell the story of two families who never met before vacationing in Long Island, but will have to band together when things go awry. Hawke and Roberts will portray a married couple, while Armstrong and Evans play their children, and Ali and Herrold will play father and daughter. Alam's novel, which was released in 2020, has received much praise from critics and readers alike, becoming a finalist for the 2020 National Book Awards.

2022 is proving to be a busy year for Hawke. This June, the iconic actor can be seen as terrifying villain The Grabber in Blumhouse's The Black Phone, and he will also appear in Robert Eggers' historical epic The Northman, the hotly-anticipated Knives Out 2, and opposite Ewan McGregor in Raymond and Ray. Hawke will also be lending his talents to both Marvel and DC by portraying the lead villain in the upcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight, and voicing Batman in HBO Max's animated Batwheels series.

Image via Amazon

Besides Leave The World Behind, Roberts is set to star in Ticket to Paradise opposite George Clooney, set to premiere on October 21, as well as headlining the upcoming Gaslit, a political thriller series from Starz. Esmail and Roberts recently worked together on Homecoming, a Hulu thriller series based on the podcast of the same name that featured Hawke's Moon Knight co-star, Oscar Isaac. Leave The World Behind will serve as Esmail's second feature as a director, after 2014's Comet, which starred Justin Long and Emmy Rossum.

