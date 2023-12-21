The Big Picture The eerie presence of deer in Leave the World Behind serves as an ominous warning from nature that something is wrong.

The deer's recurring appearances in the film add to the dream-like, nightmarish experience that director Sam Esmail aimed to create.

The film is meant to be felt and experienced rather than analyzed in a detached, logical manner, according to Esmail.

This month, Sam Esmail brought an eerie apocalyptic adaptation of Rumaan Alam's Leave the World Behind to Netflix. Set in a remote home on Long Island, the film centers on a family who just want to enjoy a nice vacation in a luxury rental. However, things quickly go south when two mysterious strangers arrive unannounced as the United States falls into disarray following a devastating cyberattack. While the group is cut off from the rest of society, they still experience similar events, with packs of strange deer included.

During an interview with Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub, Esmail explained what he wants people to understand about those terrifying deer in Leave the World Behind. Overall, he thinks the movie "works as a feeling, as a tone. It’s not meant for it to be like an essay where every plot point is annotated with logic and references." He likened it to a hallucination, explaining how the deer expand on that. Moreover, their recurring presence in the movie is meant as a warning, something that becomes more exacerbated as the story continues: "They’re representing the ominous warning from nature to us that something’s off, and we’re not listening." Esmail also notes how the deer help bolster the experience he was aiming for. He said:

"I wanted this film to feel like a dream that slowly turns into a nightmare. I was committed to that. That’s the experience that I was committed to giving the audience, and nothing for me ever got in the way of that. So, whenever people are trying to piece together the film in a purely detached, logical way, I think that doesn’t work, and honestly, I don’t think it works with most films. I think a film has to be felt and experienced, and not necessarily thought through in that way."

Deer Weren't the Only Bizarre Animal Gatherings in 'Leave the World Behind'

Deer were the primary animals in Leave the World Behind, but they weren't the only ones bringing ominous warnings. During the second night at the house, Ruth (Myha'la) and Clay (Ethan Hawke) talk outside when they hear a commotion coming from the pool. They go check on the noise, only to discover that several flamingos flew into the pool as if it were a normal thing. Unlike the deer, though, the flamingos don't return. Meanwhile, the deer reappear multiple times, each more unsettling than the last. Their final appearance culminates in a nerve-wracking scene with the animals, Ruth, and Amanda (Julia Roberts) as the film heads towards its conclusion.

Leave the World Behind is streaming now on Netflix. Don't miss the rest of our chat with Esmail which is coming soon.

Leave the World Behind A family's getaway to a luxurious rental home takes an ominous turn when a cyberattack knocks out their devices, and two strangers appear at their door. Release Date November 22, 2023 Director Sam Esmail Cast Julia Roberts , Ethan Hawke , Kevin Bacon , Mahershala Ali , Myha'la Main Genre Drama Genres Drama

