The Big Picture Leave the World Behind is an action-packed thriller starring Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, and more.

Netflix and Collider are hosting an advanced screening of the film on December 7, with complimentary food and drinks provided.

Check below for details on how to enter to win free tickets!

With all the Santa suits and bells and snow during the holidays it’s hard to find a good edge-of-your-seat thriller, but Netflix isn’t one to disappoint. Collider is excited to announce that we’re partnering with the streamer for a very special drive-in screening of Leave the World Behind, starring Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, and an ensemble cast. Before the showing, Collider's Steve Weintraub will be moderating a pre-screening Q&A with writer-director Sam Esmail. Read on for more details.

Based on the 2020 novel by Rumaan Alam, Esmail’s adaptation of Leave the World Behind stars Roberts and Hawke as Amanda and Clay Sandford, a couple who rent out a luxurious home for a getaway vacation for their family. Away from the nonstop hustle and bustle of their daily lives, their weekend retreat seems to be doing everyone some good until night falls and two strangers, played by Mahershala Ali and Myha'la Herrold, show up at the door, claiming to be the owners of the house. They tell the Sandfords there’s been a cyberattack, and while the tension between the families heightens, the world outside begins to crumble. This apocalyptic thriller also features Kevin Bacon, Farrah Mackenzie, and Charlie Evans.

‘Leave the World Behind’ Screening Details

Image via Netflix

Presented by Netflix, Collider’s advanced drive-in screening of Leave the World Behind will take place on December 7 at The Skylight Row DTLA. There will be complimentary self-parking in the Row North Lot with event signage to guide attendees. Guests will be transported to the event, with the event opening at 6:30 pm and the screening starting at 8pm.

There will be complimentary food and drinks provided by Netflix with appetizers and an open bar during the pre-reception and additional concession snacks before the film begins. This is an 18+ only event. When you RSVP, you can request a +1, +2, or +3. Writer-director Esmail (Mr. Robot) will also be attending for an exclusive Q&A prior to the screening.

How to Get ‘Leave the World Behind’ Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you’d like to bring a +1, +2, or +3. You must RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get your hands on some tickets because this very special event is going to go fast. Again, the event begins at 7 pm. We’ll contact the winners on December 3rd or 4th and you’ll have 24 hours to confirm your attendance, so keep an eye out on your inbox.

Leave the World Behind debuts on Netflix on December 8.