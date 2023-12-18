The Big Picture There are conspiracy theories surrounding Barack Obama's involvement in the film Leave the World Behind.

Obama's contribution to the script focused on portraying the themes of the book in a cinematic and interesting way, emphasizing character, empathy, and disaster elements.

Leave the World Behind is a thrilling film about a family's fight for survival and the truth as the United States crumbles, and it is available for streaming on Netflix.

Since founding Higher Ground Productions in 2018, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have been hard at work digging their hands into the entertainment business. The company has so far backed films including Paul Weitz’s Fatherhood and George C. Wolfe’s Rustin, but it’s their latest collaboration with Sam Esmail on the director’s apocalyptic thriller, Leave the World Behind, that has people—especially conspiracy theorists—talking. No, the film has nothing to do with the JFK assassination, but with its hidden messages that signal the end of the world as we (or at least the characters) know it, some believe the ex-Commander-in-Chief’s involvement was a sign all on its own. Straightening things out during an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Esmail set the record straight, explaining exactly how the Obamas shaped the Netflix film.

“Of course, I’ve seen it online,” Esmail said when Weintraub asked him about the conspiracy theories making their rounds on the internet. He went on to say:

"I think the silly thing about the whole thing is President Obama really came on a couple of months before we started shooting, so the script had basically been written and done. He obviously gave notes on the script, but the bones of the story and the sequences were already written. I would just say they’re pretty wrong in terms of his signaling. It had nothing to do with that."

So, what exactly did the Obamas—specifically President Obama—add to or change with the script? As it would turn out, Obama is a huge fan of the film’s subject matter—a 2020 book of the same name by Rumaan Alam. Blending his love for the cinema as well as the original material, Esmail said:

"Because President Obama is such a movie lover, he really focused his notes on trying to cinematically portray what was in the book in a really interesting way. The book was on his reading list, it’s one of his favorites, and he really wanted to do justice by the book and this theme about mistrust and this being a cautionary tale about what could happen if we don’t have that community or bond that holds us together. So he really gave notes with regards to character, empathy, and also the disaster elements. It was really across the board. And again, it was all in pursuit of making it into a good movie. That was his main focus."

What Is 'Leave the World Behind' About?

Hoping to take a break from the bustling streets of Park (or is it South?) Slope, Amanda (Julia Roberts) and Clay Sanford (Ethan Hawke) pack up their things for a last-minute weekend trip out of the city. Their Long Island home has all the amenities needed to relax in nature but, when the internet goes down, the family finds themselves a little lost. Then, a knock on the door in the middle of the night sparks confusion and distrust as G.H. Scott (Mahershala Ali) and his daughter, Ruth (Myha’la) arrive, claiming that the house is their own and requesting to stay for the evening. What happens next is a thrilling race for survival and the truth as the United States crumbles from within.

You can join the thousands of Netflix subscribers who have already streamed Leave the World Behind as the title is up and running on the platform. Check out the trailer below and please, keep your conspiracy theories to the government’s true involvement with Skinwalker Ranch or Charles Manson’s connections to MK Ultra.

Leave the World Behind A family's getaway to a luxurious rental home takes an ominous turn when a cyberattack knocks out their devices, and two strangers appear at their door. Release Date November 22, 2023 Director Sam Esmail Cast Julia Roberts , Ethan Hawke , Kevin Bacon , Mahershala Ali , Myha'la Main Genre Drama Genres Drama

