Since its premiere on Netflix, the most recent apocalyptic psychological thriller film, Leave the World Behind - based on Rumaan Alam's novel of the same name - has been rather popular. The movie stars Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha'la, and Kevin Bacon and follows a family of four on vacation when a cyberattack occurs and two strangers show up at their rental home in the middle of the night.

Leave the World Behind is getting excellent reviews from reviewers and audiences alike, and it's emerging as a fresh entry in the apocalyptic genre that makes audiences fearful of what lies ahead. Thus, for those who enjoyed the most recent Netflix movie, we will examine ten films that are comparable to Leave the World Behind in terms of the impending apocalypse and a family vacation gone bad.

10 ‘Don't Look Up’ (2021)

Directed by Adam McKay

Don’t Look Up centers around Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), a graduate student studying astronomy, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), who make a remarkable revelation about a comet found within the confines of our solar system. However, the problem is it’s on a direct collision course with Earth and no one seems to care. Consequently, aided by Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall initiate a media tour to educate people about the comet.

Don’t Look Up has the same satirical, unpredictable vibe as Leave the World Behind, while not taking place in a single location. This makes the end of the world seem more like a joke than was taken seriously in the latter. Moreover, though Don't Look Up is a satire, it critiques the government and those in authority while also making fun of wealth and technology, much like the 2023 film.

Directed by Susanne Bier

Based on the novel of the same name by Josh Malerman, Bird Box begins when an unknown force wipes out the population, and one thing is clear: if you lay eyes on it, you're dead. The remaining survivors must now steer clear of encountering an entity that shows them their deepest fears. In search of hope and a fresh start, the film follows a woman (Sandra Bullock) and her children as they journey through the woods and along a river to locate the one place that might provide sanctuary.

Bird Box and Leave the World Behind both examine how individuals try to survive in the wake of a societal breakdown. Whether strangers can be trusted in emergencies is also a major source of stress in both films. Moreover, even though Bird Box features a lot more action and violence than Leave the World Behind, viewers who liked the 2023 film's more intimate and human conflict would probably enjoy these elements of Bird Box as well.

Directed by John Hillcoat

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, The Road follows a man (Viggo Mortensen) and his pre-teen son (Kodi Smit-McPhee), born after the apocalypse, as they roam through the world, and strive to maintain the dream of civilization and its resurgence. They travel toward the sea, surviving by scavenging what they can, and strive to evade marauding gangs of brutal humans who would either enslave them or inflict even worse fates.

The father and son’s journey through a crumbling society descending into chaos and desperation reflects the survival challenges portrayed in Leave the World Behind, providing a vivid and emotionally intense storyline. Additionally, the family aspects of both movies are rather similar in that they both strive to keep each other safe.

7 ‘The Invitation’ (2015)

Directed by Karyn Kusama

The Invitation follows Will (Logan Marshall-Green) as he takes his girlfriend, Kira (Emayatzy Corinealdi), to the Hollywood Hills residence of his ex-wife Eden (Tammy Blanchard), who is hosting a dinner party with her new husband, David (Michiel Huisman). During a dinner gathering at his old house, he gradually becomes convinced that the hosts harbor ominous intentions for the guests.

Both movies have a creepy atmosphere that audiences find hard to shake as they watch them and wonder what might happen next. Moreover, the suspenseful aspects of Leave the World Behind are mirrored nicely in The Invitation's profound and mind-blowing investigation of the human brain and the need to protect those we love. The endings of both films also leave spectators feeling more anxious and pessimistic about the future than the films themselves do.

Directed by Jeff Nichols

Take Shelter follows Curtis LaForche (Michael Shannon), residing in a small Ohio town with his affectionate wife (Jessica Chastain) and hearing-impaired daughter (Tova Stewart). However, Curtis starts experiencing horrifying dreams of an impending apocalypse that endangers them. Instead of sharing his fears with Samantha, he starts constructing a storm shelter in the backyard. His peculiar actions create tension in their marriage and the local community.

Take Shelter is a fantastic choice for fans seeking outstanding performances similar to those of Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, and Mahershala Ali in Leave the World Behind, as the movie stars two formidable actors in the leading roles. Moreover, Take Shelter delves into the vulnerability of human perception, offering a compelling story with enough tension to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Therefore, if anyone is intrigued by the psychological aspect of Leave the World Behind, then this 2011 movie should be on their must-watch list.

Directed by James DeMonaco

Serving as the first installment in the Purge franchise, The Purge is set in a crime-ridden and overcrowded America, where the government approves an annual 12-hour period where all criminal activity, including murder, is allowed. The movie follows James Sandin (Ethan Hawke) and his family as they struggle to endure the night and strive to avoid transforming into monsters akin to the ones they are fighting to evade.

The fact that Hawke plays a naive husband and father who does his best to protect his family in both movies is a bonus. Furthermore, although the families in Leave the World Behind do not constantly confront human threats, as in The Purge, the chaotic settings in both movies are rather comparable. Moreover, though The Purge has a more violent and horror vibe, it would make a great alternative for the 2023 film.

4 ‘Silent Night’ (2021)

Directed by Camille Griffin

Silent Night follows a married couple, Nell (Keira Knightley) and Simon (Matthew Goode), who have asked their dearest friends to celebrate Christmas dinner with their family at their charming home in the English countryside. As the group reunites, the atmosphere is reminiscent of the past. However, beneath the laughter and joy, something feels off. Navigating through the holidays just became a much more complex challenge.

Silent Night and Leave the World Behind have much in common, including a gorgeous, secluded property, the approaching end of the world, and stressful interactions between numerous individuals. The comedic elements in both films are tempered by terrifying images of global or societal devastation. Silent Night is probably going to be enjoyable for audiences who liked Leave the World Behind's philosophical questions together with its comedy.

3 ‘It Comes at Night’ (2017)

Directed by Trey Edward Shults

A spreading disease devastates the planet. It Comes at Night follows Paul (Joel Edgerton) and Sarah (Carmen Ejogo), along with their teenage son Travis (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), who isolate themselves in their home deep within the woods at an undisclosed location. On that evening, they apprehend a trespasser attempting to break in, desperately seeking fresh water for himself, his wife, and their son. Two families then must reluctantly share a home in a tense alliance to ward off external threats, only to discover that the real horror may arise from within.

The unexpected appearance of a second party without understanding their true intentions is the most recurring theme in both movies. This pattern undoubtedly produces a paranoid and fearful vibe similar to Leave the World Behind, but It Comes at Night feels more like a horror film with some haunting imagery. Additionally, the movies explore the psychological effects of loneliness and the intricacies of human nature under stress, particularly when the end of the world is near.

Directed by Jordan Peele

Us follows Adelaide Wilson (Lupita Nyong'o) as she, accompanied by her husband (Winston Duke), and children, revisits the beachfront home of her childhood. Tormented by a troubling past event, Adelaide becomes more and more worried that something negative is imminent. Her greatest fears come true when four masked strangers invade the house, compelling the Wilsons to battle for their lives. Yet, as the masks are removed, the family is shocked to discover that each assailant looks exactly like one of them.

Both Us and Leave the World Behind depict a family of four embarking on a vacation, only to face an apocalypse. Initially finding solace in their isolation, the tranquility transforms into terror with the onset of the apocalypse. Moreover, both movies explore apocalyptic scenarios that prompt viewers to reassess their relationships with each other and the government. Given these parallels, fans of the Netflix movie would probably find Us appealing as well.

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

Knock at the Cabin, based on the 2018 novel The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul G. Tremblay, starts with a young girl and her parents on vacation in a secluded cabin. Their peaceful retreat takes a terrifying turn when four armed strangers take them hostage, insisting that the family must make an unthinkable choice to prevent an impending apocalypse. Having minimal contact with the outside world, the family must determine their beliefs before everything is lost.

In both films, families are on vacation in a remote area and are required to handle a purported apocalyptic situation. Additionally, part of the dread in both Knock at the Cabin and Leave the World Behind comes from the families' lack of information because of their isolation. In addition, families in both films have to deal with unknown individuals whose intentions are murky, heightening their situations' terror and uncertainty. A further question posed by both movies to viewers is what kind of relationships they have with others, particularly during difficult times.

