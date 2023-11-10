The Big Picture Netflix continues to deliver star-studded thrillers, with Sam Esmail's "Leave the World Behind" featuring an impressive cast including Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali.

Netflix has released its fair share of star-studded thrillers over the last year. From the Benicio del Toro and Alicia Silverstone-led Reptile to the Michael Fassbender-led and David Fincher-helmed The Killer, subscribers have been treated to some top tier-performances in well-penned and directed features. Soon, the streamer will be dropping its latest pulse-pounding film that will keep you guessing until the end with Sam Esmail’s (Mr. Robot) Leave the World Behind. Stacked with a handful of stars including Academy Award winner Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la Herrold, Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, and Kevin Bacon, a new clip provided as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week gives viewers a deeper look into the end times.

Based on Rumaan Alam’s celebrated novel of the same name, Leave the World Behind takes your run-of-the-mill apocalypse tale and puts a cyber spin on it. Hoping to have a peaceful weekend away from the hustle and bustle of city life, Amanda (Roberts) and her husband Clay (Hawke) rent a cute vacation home. Bringing their kids, Archie (Charlie Evans) and Rose (Farrah Mackenzie) along for the trip, the entire family seeks out some rest and relaxation in nature. All seems to be going well until the home’s wifi goes down, an awful matter made even worse when a pair of strangers, G.H. (Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Herrold) show up at the front door insisting that the house belongs to them. Explaining that a massive cyberattack has brought on the apocalypse, the mysterious father and daughter demand that they be let back inside their home. Feeling completely lost in his own world without the help of technology, G.H. turns to the home’s architect, Danny (Bacon) for help.

In the clip, Hawke's Clay is being the handiest dad that he can be when the unthinkable happens to his daughter, Rose - the TV's signal is down. After the duo tries but is unable to pick up anything but static (with Clay rudely turning down Rose's request that he climb onto the roof to fix it), the young girl takes a breather and heads outside. An idyllic and peaceful scene, it's a sunny day by the pool at the glamorous rental home until - one by one - a herd of deer begin to come out of the forest. Unsure of what her next move should be, Rose stares at the animals before the clip cuts to a short teaser depicting the cyber apocalypse.

How to Watch Leave the World Behind

Celebrating its world premiere in a prestigious slot as the opening film of the 2023 AFI Fest back in October, those who are eager to catch the star-studded thriller on the big screen will have an opportunity to on November 22. The production will receive a limited theatrical release on the same day as Ridley Scott’s Napoleon and Disney’s Wish, giving audiences a little something extra to choose from over the Thanksgiving weekend. Then, on December 8, Leave the World Behind arrives on Netflix for at-home streaming.

Catch the sneak peek clip for Leave the World Behind below