The Big Picture Leave the World Behind, the number one movie on Netflix, features eerie moments when Apple products and other tech fails due to a cyberattack.

The film includes a scene where self-driving Teslas malfunction and cause chaos on the road, interestingly coinciding with a recall of Tesla vehicles in real life.

Director Sam Esmail dismisses any connection between the film and real-life events, stating that it was purely coincidental and unrelated.

Sam Esmail might be good at his job, but is he predicting-the-fall-of-technology good? According to him, that would be a big no, but audiences who’ve tuned in for the number one movie on Netflix, Leave the World Behind, may beg to differ. The apocalyptic film is filled with eerie moments that leave its main characters helpless after their Apple products fail them. While some viewers believe that, due to former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama’s involvement as executive producers, there is a hidden message in the feature, others have pointed out another odd coincidence.

In one scene, the Sandford family (Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Charlie Evans, and Farrah Mackenzie) make a break for it, speeding down the deserted streets of a Long Island town, hoping to make it back to their home in Brooklyn. It’s there, on the highway’s entrance ramp, that they see a lineup of white Teslas idling with no drivers in sight. Quickly, they realize that the self-driving cars have also been affected by the cyberattack, with vehicle after vehicle zooming down the road, crashing into one another, and almost wiping out the Sandfords.

Sam Esmail Brushes Off the Conspiracy Theories

In a wild case of art imitating life — or rather life imitating art — Leave the World Behind’s drop coincided with Elon Musk’s company recalling its vehicles, specifically due to autopilot malfunctions. So, Esmail was in the know about something, right? During an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, the filmmaker laughed off the bizarre coincidence saying:

“I mean, I’m not going to take credit for that. I will say I find the timing extremely odd, but I have to think that they discovered this problem separately from the film, or at least I want to believe that… Specifically, I believe it was about the autopilot functionality, which is why there’s just that eerie coincidence or similarity to the film. But like I said, I choose to believe that it had no association, and it was just a complete coincidence.”

Tesla’s Free Advertisement in 'Leave the World Behind'

Aside from Rose’s (Mackenzie) obsession with Friends, Tesla is the other big-name brand that receives the shine of a spotlight in Leave the World Behind. As the film acts as a cultural reflection, Esmail explained that he wanted to have “the most iconic electric vehicle out there” in the pulse-pounding sequence. He added that Netflix was completely okay with his decision, working with him every step of the way to get the recognizable vehicles in the film. He continued:

“I always find that the corporate presence around us is part of our world, and that’s something that I personally relate to, and I wanted to keep that very much in the film. And Netflix was just really good about it. I’ve always struggled, sometimes, with other studios because they’re a little more sensitive about it, but Netflix is, I wouldn’t say they’re completely loose about it, but they’re a lot looser than the other studios. They’re a lot less precious about me using logos.”

While he may not have set out to be on the same level as The Simpsons when it comes to freaky predictions, Esmail’s latest project certainly has viewers discussing more than just its themes. Check out everything we know about Leave the World Behind in our guide and watch the trailer below.

Stay tuned for our full conversation with Esmail and you can stream Leave the World Behind on Netflix right now.

