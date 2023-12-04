The Big Picture In the upcoming psychological thriller Leave The World Behind, a family's idyllic weekend getaway is disrupted by strangers claiming an impending apocalypse.

The film, directed by Sam Esmail and starring Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke, explores the family's struggle to return to normalcy in an uncertain situation.

Netflix continues to expand its library of psychological thrillers, with Leave The World Behind joining other popular titles like Bird Box and You.

We, as humans, know that nothing is truly permanent and that the end of time could occur at any moment. But what if that day is today? That is the premise present in Netflix's upcoming psychological thriller, Leave The World Behind, starring Ethan Hawke and Academy Award winner Julia Roberts. In the final trailer, Amanda and Clay Sandford — played by Roberts and Hawke, respectively — were on their way to a luxurious Airbnb in Long Island along with their children, Archie (Charlie Evans) and Rose (Farrah Mackenzie). However, the seemingly idyllic weekend away from the city is cut short when two strangers suddenly show up, claiming that an apocalypse is looming on the horizon. With the internet and mobile signals both down, the family is left with no other option but to rely on their instincts in an uncertain situation.

The final trailer for Leave The World Behind, though it didn't reveal much more than what viewers already knew, provides a detailed glimpse at what the film entails: a distressed family hoping to return to normalcy and a father-and-daughter pair knowing "there's no going back to normal." Set to have its world premiere on Netflix on December 8, the psychological thriller initially debuted in select theaters back in November. Directed by Sam Esmail, the creator behind the hit Rami Malek-led thriller series Mr. Robot, Leave The World Behind boasts an A-list cast, including the likes of Roberts, Hawke, Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Myha'la Herrold (Bodies Bodies Bodies), and Kevin Bacon (Footloose).

Based on Rumaan Alam's novel of the same name, Leave The World Behind follows a family on their way to their lavish retreat. A place described as a perfect location to "leave the world behind," the real homeowners, G.H. (Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Myha’la), arrive uninvited to seek refuge as the world faces a terrifying blackout. Despite the Sandford family's reservations, the two distinctly different families find themselves trusting one another while the world slowly deteriorates before their eyes.

Netflix Adds 'Leave The World Behind' to Its Stacked Psychological Thriller Library

Close

Netflix has been adding several psychological thrillers to its extensive library. The streaming platform has no shortage of content for those looking for thrillers to curl up with, from television shows like Behind Her Eyes, You, and Muted to films like Bird Box, Fractured, and The Platform. For this year, the streamer has also added the Alicia Silverstone and Benicio del Toro-led Reptile, the Michael Fassbender-starring The Killer, and the upcoming Leave The World Behind, which has been receiving favorable reviews since its release to theaters.

Leave The World Behind will hit Netflix on December 8. You can watch the film's final trailer and add it to your watchlist below:

Leave the World Behind A family's getaway to a luxurious rental home takes an ominous turn when a cyberattack knocks out their devices, and two strangers appear at their door. Release Date November 22, 2023 Director Sam Esmail Cast Julia Roberts, Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke, Kevin Bacon, Mahershala Ali Genres Drama

Watch on Netflix