You only have 30 days to watch 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

It’s last call for a number of great movies still available to stream on HBO Max for the next month – but for the next month only. HBO has released a list of everything leaving one of the best streaming services around in April, and you may want to prioritize Reservoir Dogs if you’ve never seen it as that Quentin Tarantino classic is leaving first, on April 11th. But the bulk of titles expiring are leaving HBO Max on April 30th, including The Hobbit trilogy, last year’s brilliant The Invisible Man redo, Taika Waititi’s Oscar-winning comedy/drama Jojo Rabbit, the Octavia Spencer horror thriller Ma, and of course Godzilla vs. Kong.

Indeed, while Godzilla vs. Kong only just hit HBO Max, it’s one of Warner Bros.’ 2021 new releases that is being made available to stream exclusively on HBO Max the same day it hits theaters – but for a limited time only. The blockbuster MonsterVerse sequel is only on HBO Max for 31 days, so if that’s on your list make sure you watch it before April 30th.

Additional great films you should definitely see before they expire include the Michael B. Jordan drama Just Mercy, Richard Linklater’s feel-good comedy School of Rock, the underrated DreamWorks Animation film Rise of the Guardians, the Tom Hanks drama Cast Away, and Martin Scorsese’s underrated comedy After Hours. But that’s merely the tip of the iceberg.

Check out a full list of what’s leaving HBO Max in April 2021 below.

April 11:

Reservoir Dogs, 1992

April 15:

Lego DC Shazam: Magic And Monsters!, 2020

April 30:

3 Godfathers, 1949

9½ Weeks, 1986

Above The Rim, 1994 (HBO)

The Adventures Of Robin Hood, 1938

Adventures Of Tom Thumb And Thumbelina, 2002 (HBO)

After Hours, 1985

An American Werewolf In London,1981 (HBO)

Beasts Of The Southern Wild, 2012 (HBO)

Being There, 1979

Bullitt, 1968

Bundle Of Joy, 1956

Can't Buy Me Love, 1987 (HBO)

The Candidate, 1972

Cast Away, 2000 (HBO)

Catwoman, 2004

Chasing Liberty, 2004

Cheyenne Autumn, 1964

Cimarron, 1960

Critters 2, 1988

Critters 4, 1992

Dead Man Walking, 1995 (HBO)

Diner, 1982

Dirt, 2017

The Exorcist, 1973

Femme Fatale, 2002 (HBO)

Fool's Gold, 2008

Get Carter, 1971

Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, 2019 (HBO)

Godzilla Vs. Kong , 2021

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, 2011

The Green Mile, 1999

Grumpier Old Men, 1995

Grumpy Old Men, 1993

The Hangover Part II, 2011 (HBO)

A Hidden Life, 2019 (HBO)

The Hills Have Eyes II, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Hills Have Eyes, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012

Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, The, 2014

Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug, The, 2013

How The West Was Won, 1962

I Am Sam, 2002

The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)

Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)

Jonny Quest, 1964

Josie And The Pussycats In Outer Space, 1972

Josie And The Pussycats, 1970

Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)

The Looney Tunes Show, 2011

Looney Tunes: Back In Action, 2003

Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)

Ma, 2019 (HBO)

The Man Who Would Be King, 1975

Marvin's Room, 1996 (HBO)

Mildred Pierce, 1945

Mister Roberts, 1955

My Blue Heaven, 1990

My Dog Skip, 2000

My Favorite Year, 1982

National Lampoon's European Vacation, 1985

National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983

The Neverending Story, 1984

New Jack City, 1991

New Looney Tunes, 2015

New York Minute, 2004

Of Mice And Men, 1992 (HBO)

Open Water 2: Adrift, 2006 (HBO)

Open Water, 2004 (HBO)

Paddington Bear, 1989

Patriots Day, 2016

Presumed Innocent, 1990

Pride And Prejudice, 1940

Private Benjamin, 1980

Red Tails, 2012 (HBO)

Reversal Of Fortune, 1990

Rio Bravo, 1959

Rise Of The Guardians, 2012 (HBO)

School Of Rock, 2003 (HBO)

Scooby-Doo And Scrappy-Doo, 1981

The Scooby-Doo Show, 1976

Scooby-Doo Where Are You!, 1969

The Secret Garden, 1993

She's All That, 1999

Snakes On A Plane, 2006

Son Of The Mask, 2005

Space Cowboys, 2000

Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries, 1995

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005

Tom And Jerry (Classic), 1967

Tower Heist, 2011 (HBO)

Under Siege, 1992

Viva Las Vegas, 1964

We Bought A Zoo, 2011 (HBO)

What Ever Happened To Baby Jane?, 1962 (HBO)

Where The Wild Things Are, 2009

The Wild Bunch, 1969

The Wind And The Lion, 1975

The Yogi Bear Show, 1988

