It’s last call for a number of great movies still available to stream on HBO Max for the next month – but for the next month only. HBO has released a list of everything leaving one of the best streaming services around in April, and you may want to prioritize Reservoir Dogs if you’ve never seen it as that Quentin Tarantino classic is leaving first, on April 11th. But the bulk of titles expiring are leaving HBO Max on April 30th, including The Hobbit trilogy, last year’s brilliant The Invisible Man redo, Taika Waititi’s Oscar-winning comedy/drama Jojo Rabbit, the Octavia Spencer horror thriller Ma, and of course Godzilla vs. Kong.
Indeed, while Godzilla vs. Kong only just hit HBO Max, it’s one of Warner Bros.’ 2021 new releases that is being made available to stream exclusively on HBO Max the same day it hits theaters – but for a limited time only. The blockbuster MonsterVerse sequel is only on HBO Max for 31 days, so if that’s on your list make sure you watch it before April 30th.
Additional great films you should definitely see before they expire include the Michael B. Jordan drama Just Mercy, Richard Linklater’s feel-good comedy School of Rock, the underrated DreamWorks Animation film Rise of the Guardians, the Tom Hanks drama Cast Away, and Martin Scorsese’s underrated comedy After Hours. But that’s merely the tip of the iceberg.
Check out a full list of what’s leaving HBO Max in April 2021 below.
April 11:
Reservoir Dogs, 1992
April 15:
Lego DC Shazam: Magic And Monsters!, 2020
April 30:
3 Godfathers, 1949
9½ Weeks, 1986
Above The Rim, 1994 (HBO)
The Adventures Of Robin Hood, 1938
Adventures Of Tom Thumb And Thumbelina, 2002 (HBO)
After Hours, 1985
An American Werewolf In London,1981 (HBO)
Beasts Of The Southern Wild, 2012 (HBO)
Being There, 1979
Bullitt, 1968
Bundle Of Joy, 1956
Can't Buy Me Love, 1987 (HBO)
The Candidate, 1972
Cast Away, 2000 (HBO)
Catwoman, 2004
Chasing Liberty, 2004
Cheyenne Autumn, 1964
Cimarron, 1960
Critters 2, 1988
Critters 4, 1992
Dead Man Walking, 1995 (HBO)
Diner, 1982
Dirt, 2017
The Exorcist, 1973
Femme Fatale, 2002 (HBO)
Fool's Gold, 2008
Get Carter, 1971
Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, 2019 (HBO)
Godzilla Vs. Kong , 2021
Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, 2011
The Green Mile, 1999
Grumpier Old Men, 1995
Grumpy Old Men, 1993
The Hangover Part II, 2011 (HBO)
A Hidden Life, 2019 (HBO)
The Hills Have Eyes II, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Hills Have Eyes, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012
Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, The, 2014
Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug, The, 2013
How The West Was Won, 1962
I Am Sam, 2002
The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)
Jonny Quest, 1964
Josie And The Pussycats In Outer Space, 1972
Josie And The Pussycats, 1970
Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)
The Looney Tunes Show, 2011
Looney Tunes: Back In Action, 2003
Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)
Ma, 2019 (HBO)
The Man Who Would Be King, 1975
Marvin's Room, 1996 (HBO)
Mildred Pierce, 1945
Mister Roberts, 1955
My Blue Heaven, 1990
My Dog Skip, 2000
My Favorite Year, 1982
National Lampoon's European Vacation, 1985
National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983
The Neverending Story, 1984
New Jack City, 1991
New Looney Tunes, 2015
New York Minute, 2004
Of Mice And Men, 1992 (HBO)
Open Water 2: Adrift, 2006 (HBO)
Open Water, 2004 (HBO)
Paddington Bear, 1989
Patriots Day, 2016
Presumed Innocent, 1990
Pride And Prejudice, 1940
Private Benjamin, 1980
Red Tails, 2012 (HBO)
Reversal Of Fortune, 1990
Rio Bravo, 1959
Rise Of The Guardians, 2012 (HBO)
School Of Rock, 2003 (HBO)
Scooby-Doo And Scrappy-Doo, 1981
The Scooby-Doo Show, 1976
Scooby-Doo Where Are You!, 1969
The Secret Garden, 1993
She's All That, 1999
Snakes On A Plane, 2006
Son Of The Mask, 2005
Space Cowboys, 2000
Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries, 1995
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005
Tom And Jerry (Classic), 1967
Tower Heist, 2011 (HBO)
Under Siege, 1992
Viva Las Vegas, 1964
We Bought A Zoo, 2011 (HBO)
What Ever Happened To Baby Jane?, 1962 (HBO)
Where The Wild Things Are, 2009
The Wild Bunch, 1969
The Wind And The Lion, 1975
The Yogi Bear Show, 1988
