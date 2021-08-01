HBO Max giveth and HBO Max taketh away. One of the best streaming services around is due to add a number of exciting new movies and shows in August, but there are also quite a few great movies set to leave HBO Max in August as well. August 15th marks the departure date for Space Jam: A New Legacy, so if you still haven’t seen the critically maligned sequel but want to, you better prioritize it in your queue. That same day will also see Joker leaving HBO Max, as the R-rated DC movie has been streaming there for nearly a year.

August will also see the Saw franchise, Beverly Hills Cop franchise and Bill & Ted duology depart, and if you call yourself a cinephile and haven’t yet watched Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon, your time is running out. Blade, Dave, and The American President are also standouts due to leave the streaming service at the end of the month.

Check out the full list of what’s leaving HBO Max in August 2021 below.

Leaving August 5

The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, 2019

Leaving August 11

A Mermaid's Tale, 2017

Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengeti, 2016

Against The Wild, 2014

Alpha & Omega 5: Family Vacation, 2015

Alpha & Omega: Dino Digs, 2016

Blue Valentine, 2010

Earth Girls Are Easy, 1989

The Escape Artist, 1982

Hecho En Mexico, 2012

Jennifer Lopez Dance Again, 2016

La Mujer de Mi Hermano, 2005

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers, 2015

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Counting on Lemonade, 2014

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Letter Machine Rescue Team, 2014

Love and Sex, 2000

Mistress, 1992

Mother's Day, 2012

Tender Mercies, 1983

The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009

Turtle Tale, 2018

Leaving August 14

Leapfrog: Numberland, 2012

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, 2019

Leaving August 15

Image via Warner Bros.

Joker, 2019 (HBO)

Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021

Leaving August 27

Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)

White Noise, 2005 (HBO)

Leaving August 29

Assault on Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)

Leaving August 30

Serendipity, 2001

Leaving August 31

Image via Warner Bros.

54: The Director’s Cut, 1998 (HBO)

40 Days and 40 Nights, 2002, (HBO)

A Cinderella Story, 2004

A Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits, 2016

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon A Song, 2011

Alpha and Omega: The Great Wolf Games, 2014 (HBO)

The American President, 1995

Another Cinderella Story, 2008

Astro Boy, 2009 (HBO)

August Rush, 2007

Babe, 1995 (HBO)

Babe: Pig in the City, 1998 (HBO)

The Barkleys of Broadway, 1949

Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)

Barry Lyndon, 1975

Battle for Terra, 2009 (HBO)

The Bay, 2012 (HBO)

Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

Beyond the Sea, 2004 (HBO)

Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)

Billy Elliot, 2000 (HBO)

Black Hawk Down, 2001

Blade, 1998

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Blow, 2001

The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990

Bright Young Things, 2004 (HBO)

Butter, 2012 (HBO)

Cannery Row, 1982

Capricorn One, 1978 (HBO)

Carefree, 1938

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

City of God, 2003 (HBO)

City Slickers, 1991 (HBO)

City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly's Gold, 1994

Clifford, 1994 (HBO)

Closer, 2004

Code 46, 2004 (HBO)

Cold Creek Manor, 2003 (HBO)

Cold Mountain, 2003

Countdown, 1968

The Crow, 1994 (HBO)

The Crow: City of Angels, 1996 (HBO)

The Crow: Wicked Prayer, 2006 (HBO)

Daddy Day Care, 2003

Dave, 1993

The Dirty Dozen, 1967

Dream House, 2011 (HBO)

Eight Legged Freaks, 2002

El Chata (aka The Sparring Partner), 2019 (HBO)

Freddy vs. Jason, 2003

Free Willy, 1993

Free Willy: The Adventure Home, 1995

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove, 2010

Free Willy 3: The Great Rescue, 1997

Frequency, 2000

Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)

Gone, 2012 (HBO)

The Hard Way, 1991 (HBO)

Harry and the Hendersons, 1987 (HBO)

Heidi, 2005

The High Note, 2020 (HBO)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012

Home Alone 4, 2002 (HBO)

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, 2012 (HBO)

Hudson Hawk, 1991

The Hundred-Foot Journey, 2014 (HBO)

Innerspace, 1987

Inside Moves, 1980 (HBO)

The Interview, 2014

Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013

Jackie Brown, 1997

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer, 2011 (HBO)

The Last Exorcism, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Lay the Favorite, 2012 (HBO)

Let's Go to Prison, 2006 (HBO)

Life is Beautiful, 1998 (HBO)

Live by Night, 2016 (HBO)

Logan's Run, 1976

Lolita, 1962

Look Who's Talking, 1989

Malice, 1993 (HBO)

Man on a Ledge, 2012 (HBO)

Menace II Society, 1993

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005

Monkey Trouble, 1994

Mr. Nanny, 1993

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon's European Vacation, 1985

National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983

No Eres Tu Soy Yo, 2011

Ocean's 11, 1960

The Omega Man, 1971

On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)

On Moonlight Bay, 1951

Osmosis Jones, 2001

Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)

Over the Hedge, 2006 (HBO)

Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)

Pathfinder, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

The People vs. Larry Flynt, 1996

Pinocchio, 2012

Point Blank, 1967

Popstar, 2005

Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)

PT 109, 1963

Replicas, 2019 (HBO)

Running on Empty, 1988

Ruta Viva, 2018 (HBO)

Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Saw II, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw III, 2006 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw IV, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw V, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw VI, (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Shall We Dance, 1937

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Sinbad: Beyond the Veils of Mist, 2000 (HBO)

Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)

Some Came Running, 1958

South Central, 1992

Spies Like Us, 1985

Spooky Buddies, 2011 (HBO)

Steel, 1997

Still of the Night, 1982 (HBO)

Striptease, 1996

Stuart Little, 1999

Stuart Little 2, 2002

The Stunt Man, 1979 (HBO)

Summer Catch, 2001

Sweet November, 2001

Swimfan, 2002 (HBO)

The Tank, 2017 (HBO)

This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, 1948

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, 1997 (HBO)

Twister, 1996

Un 4to de Josue, 2018 (HBO)

Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)

Unlocking the Cage, 2017 (HBO)

Vegas Vacation, 1997

Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Within, 2016 (HBO)

Wolves at the Door, 2017 (HBO)

The Year of Living Dangerously, 1983

KEEP READING: The Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

Exclusive: ‘Black Adam’ Will Use New Technology to Showcase Dwayne Johnson’s Superhero Powers, Teases Producer Hiram Garcia Plus, will fans get to see Dwayne Johnson and Henry Cavill fight onscreen?

Read Next