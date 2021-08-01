HBO Max giveth and HBO Max taketh away. One of the best streaming services around is due to add a number of exciting new movies and shows in August, but there are also quite a few great movies set to leave HBO Max in August as well. August 15th marks the departure date for Space Jam: A New Legacy, so if you still haven’t seen the critically maligned sequel but want to, you better prioritize it in your queue. That same day will also see Joker leaving HBO Max, as the R-rated DC movie has been streaming there for nearly a year.
August will also see the Saw franchise, Beverly Hills Cop franchise and Bill & Ted duology depart, and if you call yourself a cinephile and haven’t yet watched Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon, your time is running out. Blade, Dave, and The American President are also standouts due to leave the streaming service at the end of the month.
Check out the full list of what’s leaving HBO Max in August 2021 below.
Leaving August 5
The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, 2019
Leaving August 11
A Mermaid's Tale, 2017
Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengeti, 2016
Against The Wild, 2014
Alpha & Omega 5: Family Vacation, 2015
Alpha & Omega: Dino Digs, 2016
Blue Valentine, 2010
Earth Girls Are Easy, 1989
The Escape Artist, 1982
Hecho En Mexico, 2012
Jennifer Lopez Dance Again, 2016
La Mujer de Mi Hermano, 2005
Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers, 2015
Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Counting on Lemonade, 2014
Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Letter Machine Rescue Team, 2014
Love and Sex, 2000
Mistress, 1992
Mother's Day, 2012
Tender Mercies, 1983
The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009
Turtle Tale, 2018
Leaving August 14
Leapfrog: Numberland, 2012
Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, 2019
Leaving August 15
Joker, 2019 (HBO)
Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021
Leaving August 27
Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)
White Noise, 2005 (HBO)
Leaving August 29
Assault on Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)
Leaving August 30
Serendipity, 2001
Leaving August 31
54: The Director’s Cut, 1998 (HBO)
40 Days and 40 Nights, 2002, (HBO)
A Cinderella Story, 2004
A Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits, 2016
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon A Song, 2011
Alpha and Omega: The Great Wolf Games, 2014 (HBO)
The American President, 1995
Another Cinderella Story, 2008
Astro Boy, 2009 (HBO)
August Rush, 2007
Babe, 1995 (HBO)
Babe: Pig in the City, 1998 (HBO)
The Barkleys of Broadway, 1949
Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)
Barry Lyndon, 1975
Battle for Terra, 2009 (HBO)
The Bay, 2012 (HBO)
Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
Beyond the Sea, 2004 (HBO)
Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)
Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)
Billy Elliot, 2000 (HBO)
Black Hawk Down, 2001
Blade, 1998
Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007
Blow, 2001
The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990
Bright Young Things, 2004 (HBO)
Butter, 2012 (HBO)
Cannery Row, 1982
Capricorn One, 1978 (HBO)
Carefree, 1938
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
City of God, 2003 (HBO)
City Slickers, 1991 (HBO)
City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly's Gold, 1994
Clifford, 1994 (HBO)
Closer, 2004
Code 46, 2004 (HBO)
Cold Creek Manor, 2003 (HBO)
Cold Mountain, 2003
Countdown, 1968
The Crow, 1994 (HBO)
The Crow: City of Angels, 1996 (HBO)
The Crow: Wicked Prayer, 2006 (HBO)
Daddy Day Care, 2003
Dave, 1993
The Dirty Dozen, 1967
Dream House, 2011 (HBO)
Eight Legged Freaks, 2002
El Chata (aka The Sparring Partner), 2019 (HBO)
Freddy vs. Jason, 2003
Free Willy, 1993
Free Willy: The Adventure Home, 1995
Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove, 2010
Free Willy 3: The Great Rescue, 1997
Frequency, 2000
Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)
Gone, 2012 (HBO)
The Hard Way, 1991 (HBO)
Harry and the Hendersons, 1987 (HBO)
Heidi, 2005
The High Note, 2020 (HBO)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012
Home Alone 4, 2002 (HBO)
Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, 2012 (HBO)
Hudson Hawk, 1991
The Hundred-Foot Journey, 2014 (HBO)
Innerspace, 1987
Inside Moves, 1980 (HBO)
The Interview, 2014
Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013
Jackie Brown, 1997
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer, 2011 (HBO)
The Last Exorcism, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Lay the Favorite, 2012 (HBO)
Let's Go to Prison, 2006 (HBO)
Life is Beautiful, 1998 (HBO)
Live by Night, 2016 (HBO)
Logan's Run, 1976
Lolita, 1962
Look Who's Talking, 1989
Malice, 1993 (HBO)
Man on a Ledge, 2012 (HBO)
Menace II Society, 1993
Miss Congeniality, 2000
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005
Monkey Trouble, 1994
Mr. Nanny, 1993
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon's European Vacation, 1985
National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983
No Eres Tu Soy Yo, 2011
Ocean's 11, 1960
The Omega Man, 1971
On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)
On Moonlight Bay, 1951
Osmosis Jones, 2001
Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)
Over the Hedge, 2006 (HBO)
Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
Pathfinder, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
The People vs. Larry Flynt, 1996
Pinocchio, 2012
Point Blank, 1967
Popstar, 2005
Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)
PT 109, 1963
Replicas, 2019 (HBO)
Running on Empty, 1988
Ruta Viva, 2018 (HBO)
Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Saw II, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw III, 2006 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw IV, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw V, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw VI, (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Shall We Dance, 1937
Sherlock Holmes, 2009
Sinbad: Beyond the Veils of Mist, 2000 (HBO)
Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)
Some Came Running, 1958
South Central, 1992
Spies Like Us, 1985
Spooky Buddies, 2011 (HBO)
Steel, 1997
Still of the Night, 1982 (HBO)
Striptease, 1996
Stuart Little, 1999
Stuart Little 2, 2002
The Stunt Man, 1979 (HBO)
Summer Catch, 2001
Sweet November, 2001
Swimfan, 2002 (HBO)
The Tank, 2017 (HBO)
This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, 1948
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, 1997 (HBO)
Twister, 1996
Un 4to de Josue, 2018 (HBO)
Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)
Unlocking the Cage, 2017 (HBO)
Vegas Vacation, 1997
Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)
Wedding Crashers, 2005
Within, 2016 (HBO)
Wolves at the Door, 2017 (HBO)
The Year of Living Dangerously, 1983
KEEP READING: The Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now
Plus, will fans get to see Dwayne Johnson and Henry Cavill fight onscreen?