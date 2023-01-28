Whatever your feelings might be about the Warner Bros. Discovery merger and subsequent restructuring, there's no denying the fact that HBO Max continues to be one of the best streaming services available on the market. Part of that is definitely thanks to the humongous library of hit HBO shows of the past that the service provides access to but it's also because the streamer has continued to put out high-quality content like The White Lotus, House of the Dragon, and many more. So far in 2023, HBO has had a great start to the year with the acclaimed series adaptation of The Last of Us. They'll be trying to continue that success with a host of new titles being added to the catalog come February but, as is the case with every month, there will also be some beloved movies and shows leaving the service. Hopefully not as much as last year though.
In February 2023, the list of titles expiring on HBO Max includes the iconic 1988 comedy Coming to America; the classic true-story crime-drama I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang (1932); extended versions of Max Payne and American Psycho; the 2018 movie Crazy Rich Asians, and the Dark Knight trilogy movies Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012). Read on for a full list of all the titles leaving HBO Max (and HBO) in February 2023:
Read more about what's streaming on HBO Max:
The Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now
The Best Shows on HBO Max Right Now
The Best True Crime Series Streaming on HBO Max Right Now
February 1
This is Where I Leave You, 2014 (HBO)
February 9
Mo Willems Storytime Shorts! (2020)
February 10
Central Intelligence, 2016
February 11
Batman Begins, 2005
The Dark Knight, 2008
The Dark Knight Rises, 2012
February 12
Vacation, 2015
February 13
Fruitvale Station, 2013
February 24
Boy Interrupted (HBO)
February 28
9½ Weeks, 1986
42, 2013
Above the Rim, 1994
Action Jackson, 1988
After the Sunset, 2004 (HBO)
American History X, 1998
American Psycho, 2000 Extended Version (HBO)
American Psycho II: All American Girl, 2003 (HBO)
Americano, 2017 (HBO)
Amistad, 1997
Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939
Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940
Assassins, 1995
Assassination Nation, 2018 (HBO)
Atonement, 2007(HBO)
Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)
Beau Brummel, 1954
Blood on the Moon, 1948
Blast from the Past, 1999
Blow-Up, 1966
Bombshell, 1933
Bringing Down the House, 2003 (HBO)
Bug, 2007 (HBO)
Captain Blood, 1935
Captains Courageous, 1937
Chain Lightning, 1950
Chasing Papi, 2003 (HBO)
Chips, 2017
Cimarron, 1960
Coming to America, 1988 (HBO)
Contagion, 2011
Crash, 2004
Crazy Rich Asians, 2018
Crazy, Stupid, Love, 2011
Doctor Zhivago, 1965
Double Jeopardy, 1999 (HBO)
Dragged Across Concrete, 2018 (HBO)
Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)
Executive Decision, 1996
Fantastic Voyage, 1966 (HBO)
Final Analysis, 1992
Freaks, 1932
Free Willy 2 The Adventure Home, 1995 (HBO)
Free Willy 3 The Rescue, 1997 (HBO)
Friends with Benefits, 2011
Friday, 1995
Ghost Town, 2008 (HBO)
Gigi, 1958
Going the Distance, 2010
Grand Hotel, 1932
Greased Lightning, 1977
Gridiron Gang, 2006
High Anxiety, 1977 (HBO)
Hairspray, 2007
Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)
How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, 2008 (HBO)
I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang, 1932
I Am Legend, 2007
In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)
Ivanhoe, 1952
Libeled Lady, 1936
Limbo, 2021 (HBO)
Little Children, 2006
Love Jones, 1997
Lord of War, 2005 (HBO)
Loser, 2000 (HBO)
Love & Mercy, 2015 (HBO)
Magic Mike XXL, 2015
Mars Attacks!, 1996
Max Payne, 2008 Extended Version (HBO)
Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)
Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)
Money Talks, 1997
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, 2020
Next Friday, 2000
Open Season, 2006
Open Season 2, 2009
Pacific Rim, 2013 (HBO)
Please Stand By, 2018 (HBO)
Princess of the Row, 2019
Rent, 2005 (HBO)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991
Roots (Mini Series)
Screaming Eagles, 1956
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954
Shadow Dancer, 2013 (HBO)
Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941
Show Boat, 1936
Smart People, 2008 (HBO)
Stomp the Yard, 2007
Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, 2010
The Adventures Of Tintin, 2011 (HBO)
The Butterfly Effect, 2004 Director’s Cut (HBO)
The Butterfly Effect 2, 2006 (HBO)
The Charge of the Light Brigade, 1936
The Cincinnati Kid, 1965
The Craft, 1996
The Eyes Of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)
The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006 (HBO)
The Fog, 2005 (HBO)
The Great Ziegfeld, 1936
The Hangover Part II, 2011
The Haunting In Connecticut, 2009 (HBO)
The Impossible, 2012 (HBO)
The Lake House, 2006
The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)
The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1946
The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1981
The Rocker, 2008 (HBO)
The Ruins, 2008 (HBO)
The Savages, 2007 (HBO)
The Sea Wolf, 1941
The Secret Garden, 1993 (HBO)
The Snowman, 2017 (HBO)
The Tailor Of Panama, 2001 (HBO)
The Uninvited, 2009 (HBO)
The Vow, 2012
The Wedding Singer, 1998
The Wood, 1999 (HBO)
The X-Files, 1998 (HBO)
Two Girls And A Guy, 1998 (HBO)
Two Weeks Notice, 2002
Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married (HBO)
Universal Soldier, 2007 (HBO)
Valentine's Day, 2010
Walking With Dinosaurs 3d, 2013 (HBO)
Warrior, 2011 (HBO)
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Within, 2016