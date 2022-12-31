The 'Justice League' animated series and 'In The Heights' are just some of the titles leaving this January.

HBO Max has been removing plenty of titles in recent months as it nears its next stage of evolution, merging with Discovery+, and January 2023 will be no different. Fan favorite DC animated series such as Justice League and its successor Justice League Unlimited, and Batman: The Brave and the Bold will be leaving the service next month. Blockbuster movies such as the chilling sequel The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the joyous musical In the Heights, the wizarding prequel Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and its sequel The Crimes of Grindelwald, and popular franchises such as John Wick and Jurassic Park will be leaving the service in January as well.

Check out the list below to see what else is leaving HBO Max in January 2023.

Related:What's New on HBO Max in January 2023

Leaving January 3:

Bachelor in Paradise, Seasons 4-6

Bachelor Pad, Season 1

The Bachelor Winter Games

The Bachelor, Season 21

The Bachelor, Season 24

The Bachelor, Season 25

The Bachelorette, Season 11

The Bachelorette, Season 14

The Bachelorette, Season 15

The Bachelorette, Season 16

Leaving January 6:

Christmas Eve on Sesame Street

Elmo Saves Christmas

Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas

A Sesame Street Christmas Carol

Leaving January 19:

Eve

Leaving January 20:

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021 (HBO)

Leaving January 21:

Everwood

Leaving January 23:

Alvin and the Chipmunks, 2007 (HBO)

Leaving January 25:

Babylon 5

What I Like About You, 2002

Leaving January 27:

In the Heights, 2021 (HBO)

The Hangover Part III, 2013 (HBO)

Leaving January 28:

Person of Interest

Leaving January 31:

12 Years A Slave, 2013 (HBO)

Abduction, 2011 (HBO)

Amityville 3-D, 1983 (HBO)

Amityville II: The Possession, 1982 (HBO)

Aquaman (1967)

At Close Range, 1986 (HBO)

At First Sight, 1999 (HBO)

Bananas, 1971 (HBO)

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Biker Boyz, 2003 (HBO)

Boogie, 2021 (HBO)

Borg vs. Mcenroe, 2018 (HBO)

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic

Cellular, 2004 (HBO)

The Champ, 1979

Chinatown, 1974 (HBO)

Chocolate City, 2015 (HBO)

Chopped: Holiday

Chopped: Thanksgiving

Code of Silence, 1985 (HBO)

Confidence, 2003 (HBO)

Daybreakers, 2010 (HBO)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2016

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, 2018

Fools Rush In, 1997

Gang Related, 1997 (HBO)

Good Deeds, 2012 (HBO)

Head of the Class (1986)

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 7

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 8

Horsemen, 2009 (HBO)

Hyde Park on the Hudson, 2012 (HBO)

I, Robot, 2004 (HBO)

Jeff, Who Lives At Home, 2012 (HBO)

John Wick, 2014

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, 2017

Jurassic Park, 1993 (HBO)

Jurassic Park III, 2001 (HBO)

Justice League

Justice League Unlimited

Kick-Ass 2, 2013 (HBO)

Land, 2021 (HBO)

Le Divorce, 2003 (HBO)

Life of Pi, 2012 (HBO)

Little Men, 2016 (HBO)

Macbeth, 2015 (HBO)

Much Ado About Nothing, 1993 (HBO)

The New Adventures of Old Christine

The Next Karate Kid, 1994

Nostalgia, 2018 (HBO)

Rango, 2011 (HBO)

Riddick, 2013 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Rules of Engagement, 2000 (HBO)

Running Scared, 1986(HBO)

School Ties, 1992 (HBO)

Solaris, 2002(HBO)

Soul Food, 1997 (HBO)

Source Code, 2011

Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, 2007 (HBO)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, 2005 (HBO)

The Book Thief, 2013 (HBO)

The Care Bears Movie, 1985 (HBO)

The Con is On, 2018 (HBO)

The Core, 2003 (HBO)

The Dead Zone, 1983 (HBO)

The Help, 2011 (HBO)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997 (HBO)

The Next Three Days, 2010 (HBO)

The One I Love, 2014 (HBO)

The Possession, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Untouchables, 1987 (HBO)

Thirteen, 2003 (HBO)

Transcendence, 2014 (HBO)

Two Can Play That Game, 2001

West Side Story, 1961 (HBO)

Zero Dark Thirty, 2012