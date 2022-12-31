HBO Max has been removing plenty of titles in recent months as it nears its next stage of evolution, merging with Discovery+, and January 2023 will be no different. Fan favorite DC animated series such as Justice League and its successor Justice League Unlimited, and Batman: The Brave and the Bold will be leaving the service next month. Blockbuster movies such as the chilling sequel The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the joyous musical In the Heights, the wizarding prequel Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and its sequel The Crimes of Grindelwald, and popular franchises such as John Wick and Jurassic Park will be leaving the service in January as well.
Check out the list below to see what else is leaving HBO Max in January 2023.
Leaving January 3:
Bachelor in Paradise, Seasons 4-6
Bachelor Pad, Season 1
The Bachelor Winter Games
The Bachelor, Season 21
The Bachelor, Season 24
The Bachelor, Season 25
The Bachelorette, Season 11
The Bachelorette, Season 14
The Bachelorette, Season 15
The Bachelorette, Season 16
Leaving January 6:
Christmas Eve on Sesame Street
Elmo Saves Christmas
Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas
A Sesame Street Christmas Carol
Leaving January 19:
Eve
Leaving January 20:
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021 (HBO)
Leaving January 21:
Everwood
Leaving January 23:
Alvin and the Chipmunks, 2007 (HBO)
Leaving January 25:
Babylon 5
What I Like About You, 2002
Leaving January 27:
In the Heights, 2021 (HBO)
The Hangover Part III, 2013 (HBO)
Leaving January 28:
Person of Interest
Leaving January 31:
12 Years A Slave, 2013 (HBO)
Abduction, 2011 (HBO)
Amityville 3-D, 1983 (HBO)
Amityville II: The Possession, 1982 (HBO)
Aquaman (1967)
At Close Range, 1986 (HBO)
At First Sight, 1999 (HBO)
Bananas, 1971 (HBO)
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Biker Boyz, 2003 (HBO)
Boogie, 2021 (HBO)
Borg vs. Mcenroe, 2018 (HBO)
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic
Cellular, 2004 (HBO)
The Champ, 1979
Chinatown, 1974 (HBO)
Chocolate City, 2015 (HBO)
Chopped: Holiday
Chopped: Thanksgiving
Code of Silence, 1985 (HBO)
Confidence, 2003 (HBO)
Daybreakers, 2010 (HBO)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2016
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, 2018
Fools Rush In, 1997
Gang Related, 1997 (HBO)
Good Deeds, 2012 (HBO)
Head of the Class (1986)
Holiday Baking Championship, Season 7
Holiday Baking Championship, Season 8
Horsemen, 2009 (HBO)
Hyde Park on the Hudson, 2012 (HBO)
I, Robot, 2004 (HBO)
Jeff, Who Lives At Home, 2012 (HBO)
John Wick, 2014
John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, 2017
Jurassic Park, 1993 (HBO)
Jurassic Park III, 2001 (HBO)
Justice League
Justice League Unlimited
Kick-Ass 2, 2013 (HBO)
Land, 2021 (HBO)
Le Divorce, 2003 (HBO)
Life of Pi, 2012 (HBO)
Little Men, 2016 (HBO)
Macbeth, 2015 (HBO)
Much Ado About Nothing, 1993 (HBO)
The New Adventures of Old Christine
The Next Karate Kid, 1994
Nostalgia, 2018 (HBO)
Rango, 2011 (HBO)
Riddick, 2013 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Rules of Engagement, 2000 (HBO)
Running Scared, 1986(HBO)
School Ties, 1992 (HBO)
Solaris, 2002(HBO)
Soul Food, 1997 (HBO)
Source Code, 2011
Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, 2007 (HBO)
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, 2005 (HBO)
The Book Thief, 2013 (HBO)
The Care Bears Movie, 1985 (HBO)
The Con is On, 2018 (HBO)
The Core, 2003 (HBO)
The Dead Zone, 1983 (HBO)
The Help, 2011 (HBO)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997 (HBO)
The Next Three Days, 2010 (HBO)
The One I Love, 2014 (HBO)
The Possession, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Untouchables, 1987 (HBO)
Thirteen, 2003 (HBO)
Transcendence, 2014 (HBO)
Two Can Play That Game, 2001
West Side Story, 1961 (HBO)
Zero Dark Thirty, 2012